miamivalleytoday.com
Enchanted Wonderland Weekend set for Nov. 4-6
TROY — It’s almost November which means it’s time to start holiday shopping. To kick off the Shop Small Season, Troy Main Street will be hosting the third annual Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, a weekend to shop small for the holidays at your favorite downtown businesses. Enchanted Wonderland Weekend will take place Nov. 4 -6.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua YMCA ‘Saturday Night Live-Gym, Swim‘
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a “Saturday Night Live – Gym and Swim” event on Saturday, Nov. 12 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with gym games, swimming and the activity center. Check in...
countynewsonline.org
St. Marys, Greenville, to hold Holiday Bazaar
St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having their 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on November 12 and 13, 2022. Times are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Street Third, Greenville, Ohio.
miamivalleytoday.com
Newton Student Council to celebrate veterans
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Student Council would like to invite veterans to come its Veterans Day Celebration, honoring this day of American pride. “We invite you and your family to our reception following our ceremony of recognition,” said a press release from the student council. The event...
miamivalleytoday.com
Back in time
Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations instructor Jim Metz ladles homemade soup to guests at Sunday’s annual open house at Willowbrook. Piqua resident Jim Hemmert displays a notebook containing records pertaining to a bull cart on display at the Garbry Museum during Sunday’s upper Valley Career Center open house. The wagon, one of only two that were manufactured, was built in Piqua during the 1800s, used by the Val Decker Meat Packing Plant for years before being acquired by Miami Citizens National Bank (now 5/3rd Bank). it was later donated to the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook,where it is on display.
miamivalleytoday.com
November Miami East FFA member of the month
CASSTOWN — The November 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jillian Niswonger, daughter of Felicia and Shane Niswonger. She is a senior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Niswonger has participated in numerous FFA activities over the past four years including attending the...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday
Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
miamivalleytoday.com
Harvesting trick-or-treaters
Madison Everett, 4, handles her combine as her sister Peyton, 18 months, is dressed as her corn crop during Saturday’s Troy Halloween Parade, on Oct. 29. The Everetts are from Fletcher.
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s past
At 181 years old, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest nonprofits in Ohio and the keeper of Dayton's history.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
Clark County Solid Waste, Food Bank team up to hold recycling event this month
SPRINGFIELD — Later this month, the Clark County Solid Waste District and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties are teaming up to hold a free recycling event that will benefit the hungry and the planet. During America Recycles Day on November 17, televisions can...
miamivalleytoday.com
Donation Hall of Fame inductees share their legacies
DAYTON — New members of the class of 2022 Fresenius Kabi National Donation Hall of Fame shared a legacy of giving blood and spoke to others to follow their example at their induction ceremony Oct. 28 at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center. The Floyd Harris Jr. family...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
miamivalleytoday.com
Witch’s Day shopping
“Witches” Renee Smith and Glory Garrett shop the stores in Downtown Tipp City on Witches Day Sunday. where a number of retailers offered discounts to anyone wearing a witch costume.
dayton.com
Asian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery like ours’
Leaguer Bakery, located at 2628A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, is an Asian-style bakery featuring traditional Taiwanese pastries and more. Owner Yi-Chuan “Julie” Kao told Dayton.com she opened the bakery in May. She moved to the Dayton area six years ago. She said some pastries in America are too sweet. Asian-style baked goods are healthier and uses less sugar and butter.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
miamivalleytoday.com
CareFlight transports female thrown from horse on Saturday
TIPP CITY — A female rider on a horse in Tipp City was transported by CareFlight to the hospital after she was thrown from the horse on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller, Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to a Kyle Park horse trails at 500 S. First St. in Tipp City on a report a rider was thrown from a horse Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:39 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Forgotten communities of Miami County
TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about forgotten communities of Miami County. In the early 1800s, small communities developed across Miami County, which were once very prosperous. As changes in transportation developed, many communities declined in size and would eventually become abandoned. Doug Christian will offer insight on 20 such communities throughout the county, with informational handouts provided.
