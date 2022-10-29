Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde SchoolLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Armed group ordered to stay away from ballot drop boxes
Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, some armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes. Some voters have complained after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
NMDOT requesting public input on highway improvements
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a road project in eastern New Mexico. The department wants to take a deeper look at possible improvements along Highway 60 between Fort Sumner and Clovis. That could include upgrading the passing lanes, lighting and signals, and better drainage. There […]
KRQE News 13
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
KRQE-Emerson Poll: As election approaches, top issue for New Mexico voters solidified
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of two articles about results from KRQE News 13’s poll. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The November election is almost here and a few key issues are driving voters. And the latest poll from KRQE News 13 and Emerson College Polling shows that voter opinions haven’t changed much since […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
KRQE News 13
Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
KRQE News 13
Mild and breezy Thursday, storm arrives in New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and not as cold. Temperatures are around and above freezing in northern New Mexico, with 40s for the rest of the state. Skies are partly cloudy in the Four Corners and southeast plains, but the rest of the state will wake up to sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up today, ahead of the next Fall storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro, with higher winds to around 30 mph in the mountains. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state.
KRQE News 13
Quiet weather until a storm arrives Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another quiet day across New Mexico, but another storm will arrive late this week. This storm will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Clouds began streaming into New Mexico from the west today. It’s a sign of upper-level moisture beginning to...
