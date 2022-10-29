ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Thrillist

This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State

Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in New York

New York, the state, is quite popular, as much as its largest city, which goes by the same name. It is the fourth most populous state in the United States. The state is known for its cultural, media, and economic significance, but there are more intriguing things about the Empire State.
NEW YORK STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Outsider.com

Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York

In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
CLAVERACK, NY
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy