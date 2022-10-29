Read full article on original website
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
Thrillist
This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State
Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
New Jersey drivers, is this a thing you do with dead deer?
I had never seen this before my commute to work on Wednesday and I can’t stop thinking about it. I was driving to work on Route 195 when I found myself behind a car with a strange attachment. Full disclosure: this whole instance happened so fast and I’m admittedly...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in New York
New York, the state, is quite popular, as much as its largest city, which goes by the same name. It is the fourth most populous state in the United States. The state is known for its cultural, media, and economic significance, but there are more intriguing things about the Empire State.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.
Dems ‘frantic’ over ‘tightening’ NY Governor’s race, Hochul no longer ‘presumed safe': New York Times report
The New York Times reported Thursday that Democrats are "frantic" over reports that the gubernatorial race between Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is tightening. In a piece titled, "As Governor’s Race Tightens, a Frantic Call to Action Among Democrats," the outlet claimed that the party and...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York
In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls
A newly opened tour plunges visitors into the rocks beneath one of North America's greatest natural wonders to see how its pounding waters were harnessed for power.
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption
Scientists are predicting an ash cloud that could sweep the nation.(Robert Gibson/iStock) New York City and the east coast are on high alert. A series of earthquakes in April from Sitka, Alaska have made way for an official notice about the presumed likely eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Edgecumbe.
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!
Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling?. So, you have had every 'worse case' scenario cross...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
