Related
kotatv.com
Halloween Night in Rapid City
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KEVN
Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Kids Belong hosts gala after opening Rapid City branch
On October 22, South Dakota Kids Belong hosted a gala to raise awareness of foster care needs in Rapid City. South Dakota Kids Belong, an extension of America Kids Belong, recently opened a new branch in Rapid City where they hope to create positive outcomes for children in foster care.
KELOLAND TV
Cement truck rollover in Rapid City causes traffic delays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A cement truck rollover will delay traffic in Rapid City Wednesday. But at about 12:30 p.m. MT Rapid City Police said on Facebook that the cement truck was on its wheels and was one step closer to being moved off the roadway. The Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KEVN
Impacts of wildfires in an area like the Black Hills not always negative
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Palmer Gulch fire is a good reminder that wildfires aren’t limited to the summer. And, while wildfires can be devastating, there is also some good that can come from them. Usually, a wildfire refers to an uncontrolled fire, but according to National Geographic,...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
newscenter1.tv
Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained
HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
News Channel Nebraska
Federal court finds Rapid City man guilty of kidnapping Pine Ridge woman
A Rapid City man arrested in Chadron three years ago for kidnapping a Pine Ridge Reservation woman, then assaulting her and holding her hostage was convicted Friday of multiple federal charges from the case. 36-year old Jesse Sierra faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of charges...
newscenter1.tv
Residents share their favorite Halloween memories before the big night
RAPID CITY, S.D.– From getting your costume together to the end-of-the-night candy haul, Halloween is a time for kids of all ages to have a good time. And ahead of the holiday, some residents shared their favorite memories of years past at Hart Ranch’s Trunk-or-Treat. Kicking off the...
newscenter1.tv
Deadwood’s local celebrity: Bellina the House Chicken
Did you know that Deadwood is home to a world-famous chicken?. Bellina the House Chicken is a domestic bird who serves as an ambassador of education and joy across the world. Here’s a list of five things you probably didn’t know about Bellina the House Chicken:. Bellina is...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: 20 photos from Halloween at Canyon Lake Elementary School
Today is Halloween, and kids around the country are celebrating with costumes, candy, and activities. “You should come back the day after Halloween, when the kids are all full of candy,” Holly Hoffman, principal of Canyon Lake Elementary, said. “This is just the calm before the storm.”. Here’s...
Pilot rescued in Badlands National Park
The pilot was forced to land due to fuel exhaustion. Officials say he tried getting himself out of the area but a lack of cell signal and rough terrain proved too difficult.
Comments / 2