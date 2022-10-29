JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO