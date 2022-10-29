Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
wvtm13.com
BPD investigating shooting death of man inside car, infant found at the scene
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 6 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the 800 block of 54th Place North after ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area. When police arrived on the scene they found 33-year-old Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr. of...
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
wvtm13.com
Fultondale police officer hit by a car on I-65 northbound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Fultondale police officer and two other people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after they were injured in a crash on Interstate 65. Police say that the officer was outside of his cruiser assisting a disabled vehicle in northbound lanes near mile marker 267 at Walker Chapel Road exit when another vehicle hit his car.
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
wvtm13.com
Suspicious backpack found outside synagogue not explosive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:27 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department reported another incident in which a propane tank and clothing had been set on fire in the area of the synagogue, but no damage was done to the building. The BPD is investigating that incident, which happened about 5:50...
wvtm13.com
Body found inside burning home
BESSEMER, Ala. — Firefighters found a body in a home after extinguishing a fire early Friday morning. Jefferson County Deputies responded at 3:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Weaver Drive after Bessemer firefighters found the body. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
wvtm13.com
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police would like your help in solving a 2017 double homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department issued a request for assistance in solving a double h0micide from 2017. According to a news release, two people were shot and killed inside their home on 30th Street in Ensley one day after Christmas. Stella Truitt and Anthony Shuford were identified...
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
wbrc.com
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week. Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at...
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham
A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
Comments / 3