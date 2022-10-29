Read full article on original website
Routt County shooting case could hinge on Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ law
The prosecution and defense both agree that William Bryce Scholle shot an unarmed man at Scholle’s Routt County home in January. However, Scholle claims the shooting was an act of self-defense, and on Sept. 16, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him of first degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
The Record for Oct. 24-30
7:46 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 9:38 a.m. — Police investigated a reported shoplifting at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a business on...
Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board
The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
A quarter of Routt County’s ballots are in ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas advises residents who have yet to drop off their ballot to take it to one of several locations around the county before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. There isn’t any official deadline to get a ballot in the mail, but Oct....
Letter: Passing 2A will help keep Steamboat Steamboat
I have been a resident in Steamboat Springs for over 25 years. When I moved here most of us including myself did not know about short-term rentals. I remember when the first one showed up in our neighborhood, which was many years ago, but there were still not many of them in the city.
Letter: Purchase of Development Right program protects land in Routt County, provides safe haven for wildlife
I am writing today to urge Routt County voters to vote yes on 1A and support the reauthorization of the Purchase of Development Rights program. Approved by voters in 1996 and again in 2005, the PDR program has been pivotal in protecting nearly 60,000 acres of agricultural lands and open spaces.
Letter: 2A is a justified solution to our housing crisis
Every week, I teach mental health groups to 70 or more locals. Every week, I see more clients struggling with one of the most basic survival needs: shelter. On the cusp of winter, I have two clients who currently live in their vehicles. Twenty will lose housing before winter, and over half are spending 50% of their income on housing. Clients are staying in toxic relationships because they can’t afford to leave. Lifelong locals are moving away from support networks because they have nowhere left to live.
Obituary: Alice Bauer
Alice Bauer was born on March 6, 1918 in Spicer, North Park, Colorado to Edna Kinkel and Alfred Scott Graham. Except that she wasn’t – she was actually born on April 6, 1918. The doctor, who had arrived drunk and about a week late, had recorded the wrong month! Alice would regale her family with this story any time the circumstances of her birth were discussed.
Letter: I too would like to see comics back in the newspaper
Thank you, Jaxon Patch, age 9, for mentioning the fact that we no longer have comics in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I am 64 and 1/2 years old and I too would welcome the return of some humor amongst the political bickering and negative news we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
Letter: Reward political candidates who put community first
I have lived in Routt County since the early 70s and have enjoyed the feeling of community that was mostly beyond the state and national partisan politics we see today. Sure, there were cultural and generational conflicts and disagreement between ranchers, the ski area, developers, ski bums, tourists and newcomers, but when the dust settled, it seemed that community came first and was a priority.
Health Partnership to hold insurance outreach events in Craig, Steamboat
Colorado’s health insurance marketplace opened Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the Health Partnership’s Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment program is ready to help residents explore their options. Once open enrollment begins, the Health Partnership’s team will host outreach events so residents can learn more about the available options, have...
Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19
Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $35 for...
Obituary: Barry C. Nelson
Barry C. Nelson, resident of Steamboat Springs since 2021, passed away on 10/22 at the age of 79. Barry was born to Ruby Atteberry and Victor Nelson on May 29, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Math from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a commercial underwriter for all of his working life, for Allstate and CNA. He achieved his CPCU designation. Barry is survived by his wife Mary Ellsworth, her daughters Amy Satkiewicz and Becky Johnson (Greg), her son Alex Ellsworth (Loretta); and grandchildren Olivia, Mia, Haley, and Jake. There are no services planned at this time. Celebration of Life details are to be determined and will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Letter: Support the future of our community by passing 2A
We are writing to voice our support for the short-term rental tax, ballot measure 2A. We strongly believe that having affordable, stable and safe housing will ensure that everybody in our community has the same opportunity to thrive. We are in a housing crisis. The most affected are our low-...
Steamboat woman takes silver at 70.3 Ironman World Championships
Over 6,000 athletes from 105 countries traveled to St. George, Utah to compete in the 2022 70.3 Ironman World Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Among those athletes was Steamboat Springs resident Joy Rasmussen-Otterman who qualified for the race in 2021 and traveled to St. George to compete in the women’s 65-69 age category.
Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
