ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Ahead To The Weekend

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast | Highs Warm to the Middle and Upper 70s by the Weekend. Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!. Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast | Highs Warm to the Middle and Upper 70s by the Weekend. Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!. Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.
WBKO

Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter

Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Transportation Crews Preparing for Snow and Ice Season

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, in the twelve westernmost counties, have already starting preparing for snow and ice season. Starting last week, crews were running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks in advance of snow and ice conditions. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Experts talk dangers of drunk driving on Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A night that’s supposed to full of treats and fun tricks, can quickly turn into a nightmare. “It’s kind of a perfect storm for all of our little ghosts and goblins out there,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple A. Weaver Hawkins explained...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Wedding Expo in Northern Kentucky this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. — Ladies, having trouble planning your "Big Day?" The Bridal & Wedding Expo is here to assist you with all your needs!. The Greater Cincinnati Bridal & Wedding Expo will hold its annual Bridal & Wedding Expo event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Northern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy