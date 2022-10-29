Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving Should Have Been Suspended
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently became the subject of public criticism after he promoted a film containing anti-semitic tropes. The NBA and the Nets organization have both denounced Kyrie's promotion, but he hasn't received any formal punishment. The All-Star point guard has played in each of Brooklyn's two game since the controversy.
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
Look: Bubba Wallace Heartbroken Over Takeoff Death News
Early Tuesday morning, the media world learned that rapper Takeoff was shot and killed after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. Takeoff, a part of Migos, was just 28 years old. In the hours since his tragic passing, the sports world has taken to social media to remember him and pray for his family.
Lakers’ George Mikan jersey retirement ceremony had 2 notable absences
Los Angeles Lakers management appeared to be ducking the smoke on Sunday night. The Lakers held a ceremony before Sunday’s home game against the Denver Nuggets to officially retire the late great George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey. Interestingly enough, the team chose James Worthy as the master of ceremonies for the evening.
NBA World Reacts To The Marcus Smart Unhappy News
Ime Udoka is set to once again become an NBA head coach, and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not happy. Udoka was suspended indefinitely by the Celtics before the season due to an inappropriate relationship with a female team employee. On Tuesday, after the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash, it was reported that Udoka was set to take over as the team's new head coach in the next 24-48 hours.
Nets Reveal If They've Settled On Head Coaching Hire
The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. Later that day, reports surfaced that they plan on hiring Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics. During a news conference, via the YES Network, general manager Sean Marks firmly denied that they've already picked their next coach. "No, absolutely not,"...
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News
Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher. The rival Green Bay Packers...
Sports World Reacts To The Controversial Bruce Pearl News
The wider sports world has rapidly distanced itself from rapper Kanye "Ye" West in the wake of a slew of vehemently anti-Semitic comments and statements he's made in the past few weeks. But Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl had a rather controversial take when he weighed in on the matter.
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling Hope Solo Video
Former U.S. women's soccer star Hope Solo has once again found herself at the center of media attention for the wrong reasons. On Tuesday, troubling video of Solo's DWI arrest in March surfaced. The police video showed the former goalkeeper protesting as she was dragged out of her SUV. Her children could be heard crying in the background.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The FOX Decision News
Many companies have chosen to distance themselves from Kanye West's music in the wake of his controversy. FOX apparently isn't one of them. On Sunday, as noted by Awful Announcing, FOX had West songs playing as its NFL games went into commercial. A Kanye West song played as the Dallas...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
NFL Issues Statement After Washington Commanders News
With the Washington Commanders ownership bringing Bank of America Securities on board to seek out potential buyers of the team, the NFL itself will ultimately have a say in what happens. In a statement released this afternoon, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared made it clear that any transaction involving the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Costume Photo
Alex Morgan once again went viral on social media for her Halloween costume. The U.S. soccer superstar dressed up as the giraffe from the popular animated movie series "Madagascar." Her husband, Servando Carrasco, was the zebra and her son, Charlie, was the lion. Take a look at Morgan's Instagram post...
