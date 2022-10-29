Ime Udoka is set to once again become an NBA head coach, and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not happy. Udoka was suspended indefinitely by the Celtics before the season due to an inappropriate relationship with a female team employee. On Tuesday, after the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash, it was reported that Udoka was set to take over as the team's new head coach in the next 24-48 hours.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO