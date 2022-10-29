ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Four more Michigan St. players suspended after Michigan altercation

Michigan State suspended an additional four players Tuesday in the wake of Saturday night's altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright and cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones were suspended Tuesday. Previously, the Spartans had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump for their involvement.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Rutgers prediction and odds for Saturday, 11/5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 8-0 this past Saturday with a 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans, and our experts cashed their early...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

After losing 5 of 6 and incident at Michigan, Spartans stress need to stick together

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in the final month of the regular season and nowhere near where it expected to be. A year ago, the Spartans entered November undefeated and were No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They’re now 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten and have lost five of their last six games. Michigan State is also coming off a 29-7 loss at No. 4 Michigan which included a postgame incident in the tunnel that led to four Spartans being suspended indefinitely.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker ‘deeply sorry’ for postgame incident at Michigan

EAST LANSING – Two days after an ugly postgame scene involving Michigan State players following a loss at Michigan, coach Mel Tucker apologized in person for the incident. He did so after announcing Sunday night four players – linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Khary Crump and Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young – have been suspended indefinitely.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

The five biggest questions facing Michigan State in 2022-23

EAST LANSING – Slowly, we’ve learned more and more about what this Michigan State basketball team will look like in 2022-23. The Spartans have been holding preseason practice for five weeks, with one week to go before the Nov. 7 opener against Northern Arizona.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan-Michigan State, the game and the aftermath

Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State football game was really two very different events. There was the game itself. Michigan dominated that one, winning 29-7. The Wolverines’ defense stepped up big, which made the offense’s red-zone woes irrelevant, at least on this night. We dive into the fourth-down stops and Jake Moody’s big day while also trying to figure out why Michigan had to settle for field goals after nearing the Michigan State goal line.
EAST LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan’s Newest Horror Attraction: The Big House Tunnel!

From being shoved by Buckeyes to getting kicked by Spartans, you never know what's coming next in The Big House Tunnel!. Spartan Suspensions Only The Latest Drama In The Dreaded Tunnel. Four Michigan State players were suspended Sunday for their assault on a pair of University of Michigan players in...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy