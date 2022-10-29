Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
MLive.com
Top-ranked Illinois defense is next challenge for Michigan State’s struggling offense
EAST LANSING – After falling behind 3-0 in the first quarter at Michigan last week, Michigan State responded quickly. Six plays covering 75 yards in 1:57 capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to Keon Coleman. The underdog Spartans took the lead and had life on the...
Four more Michigan St. players suspended after Michigan altercation
Michigan State suspended an additional four players Tuesday in the wake of Saturday night's altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright and cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones were suspended Tuesday. Previously, the Spartans had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump for their involvement.
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Rutgers prediction and odds for Saturday, 11/5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 8-0 this past Saturday with a 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans, and our experts cashed their early...
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State
EAST LANSING – After seven long months away, we finally got to see Michigan State’s basketball team take to the court again. The Spartans took down Grand Valley State, 73-56, in their lone exhibition game of the preseason on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center. Here are four...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
MLive.com
After losing 5 of 6 and incident at Michigan, Spartans stress need to stick together
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in the final month of the regular season and nowhere near where it expected to be. A year ago, the Spartans entered November undefeated and were No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They’re now 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten and have lost five of their last six games. Michigan State is also coming off a 29-7 loss at No. 4 Michigan which included a postgame incident in the tunnel that led to four Spartans being suspended indefinitely.
MLive.com
Michigan State pulls away in second half to top Grand Valley State
EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what it’s like to lose a home exhibition game to Grand Valley State. It avoided doing so for a second time on Monday. The Spartans came back in the second half to top the Lakers, 73-56, on Tuesday night in an exhibition at the Breslin Center.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Being out-toughed and an ‘insane mistake’
EAST LANSING – Basketball was back at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night. Michigan State played its first and only exhibition of the 2022-23 season, beating Grand Valley State, 73-56. Here’s a sampling of what was heard at Tom Izzo’s postgame press conference and in the home locker room...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course
November is upon us, and it brings a full slate of Big Ten action. All 14 teams will take the field this coming Saturday, Nov. 5. There’s quantity, but is there quality? Only two games have single-digit spreads, with the smallest Purdue’s 4.5-point spread against Iowa.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards apologized to team for antisemitic ‘mistake’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two days after issuing a public apology for promoting antisemitic messaging on social media, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was back in the lineup amid the support of his teammates. Head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday called Edwards’ apology — both publicly and to the...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker ‘deeply sorry’ for postgame incident at Michigan
EAST LANSING – Two days after an ugly postgame scene involving Michigan State players following a loss at Michigan, coach Mel Tucker apologized in person for the incident. He did so after announcing Sunday night four players – linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Khary Crump and Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young – have been suspended indefinitely.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Grand Valley State: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Duke, Michigan State is back in action. The Spartans play their first and only public exhibition game of the season on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, less than a week before they open the season on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona.
MLive.com
Michigan teammates feel for Gemon Green, Ja’Den McBurrows: ‘Really disgusting’
ANN ARBOR -- There was commotion in the Michigan locker room, with players getting riled up over reports from what had just happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Sophomore safety Rod Moore wondered what was up, then watched a video for himself. He hasn’t been able to watch it since.
MLive.com
The five biggest questions facing Michigan State in 2022-23
EAST LANSING – Slowly, we’ve learned more and more about what this Michigan State basketball team will look like in 2022-23. The Spartans have been holding preseason practice for five weeks, with one week to go before the Nov. 7 opener against Northern Arizona.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan-Michigan State, the game and the aftermath
Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State football game was really two very different events. There was the game itself. Michigan dominated that one, winning 29-7. The Wolverines’ defense stepped up big, which made the offense’s red-zone woes irrelevant, at least on this night. We dive into the fourth-down stops and Jake Moody’s big day while also trying to figure out why Michigan had to settle for field goals after nearing the Michigan State goal line.
Michigan’s Newest Horror Attraction: The Big House Tunnel!
From being shoved by Buckeyes to getting kicked by Spartans, you never know what's coming next in The Big House Tunnel!. Spartan Suspensions Only The Latest Drama In The Dreaded Tunnel. Four Michigan State players were suspended Sunday for their assault on a pair of University of Michigan players in...
