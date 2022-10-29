“I’ve been told it works”-Luke Kornet on contesting a 3-pointer from the paint

Celtics big man Luke Kornet defends his strategy of contesting 3-point shots while inside the paint

Luke Kornet @Anthony Lima/Twitter

On Friday, Luke Kornet became a meme when a viral video of the Boston Celtics big man contesting 3-point shots while inside the paint made rounds on social media.

Many people found it amusing. But Kornet defended his move, stating that jumping straight while several feet away from a jump shooter has value.

"I've been told it works," Kornet said postgame. "Came about it pretty organically. I've been told it makes a difference. In the amount of times I've used it, it seems to make a difference. If the numbers start indicating otherwise, I'll adjust. But as long as it seems to be effective, especially with certain types of shooters, and things like that."

Did it work?

How successful was the defensive play? It isn't easy to determine whether or not it impacted the opponent's shot. There probably isn't a statistic that measures the effectiveness of such a defensive scheme.

Although Isaac Okoro missed two straight shots following Kornet's block "attempt," it should be noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers prospect has not made a 3-point shot this season and shoots 30.9% from beyond the arc for his career.

Should he do it again?

Kornet further explained that he would perform the play again if he had the chance because players are "visually dependent people."

Looking at the results, it seems he is better off avoiding it in the future, as he found himself out of position for the rebound both times.

During the first instance, the 7-foot-2 center couldn't box out Jarrett Allen, who was able to tip the ball for an offensive rebound. As for the second time, Kornet was fortunate that the ball went out of bounds because Allen had the better position again for the board.

Suppose Kornet wants to see himself on "Shaqtin' a Fool," an "Inside the NBA" segment hosted by Shaquille O'Neal that features humorous and uncommon basketball plays. In that case, he should continue the odd defensive strategy.