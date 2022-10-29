ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man charged with malicious wounding

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was recently arraigned for a Pike Street incident involving a knife. James Ryan Hodges, 1600 Pike St. Apt. 6, Parkersburg, was arraigned Oct. 25 in Wood County Magistrate Court before Magistrate Joe Kuhl on a charge of malicious wounding. According to the criminal complaint,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar

Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
BYESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
WEIRTON, WV
sciotopost.com

32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery

The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery. Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Woman Charged in Putnam Tavern Fatal

A local woman faces charges in a fatal accident that took place this weekend at the Putnam Tavern. Zanesville Police said 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.
ZANESVILLE, OH
ycitynews.com

Zanesville woman arrested, charged in Friday night fatal at Putnam Tavern

A fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in the parking lot of Putnam Tavern left a 30-year-old male dead and a 27-year-old woman behind bars. Police now say multiple felonies have been levied again the women, who if convicted, will face many years behind bars. She is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she struck the pedestrian.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Man pleads guilty in Wellsburg dog shooting incident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The arraignment of a Wellsburg man was held Monday morning following the shooting death of a neighbor’s dog. Ronald Sebeck entered a guilty plea to a felony offense of cruelty to animals after he shot “Poppy,” a neighbor’s 10-pound king cavalier.
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit

CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

K9 Retires from Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office

Mary Alice Reporting – After serving eight years with the local Sheriff’s Office, a K9 Officer has retired. Bruno joined Tuscarawas deputies in 2018, bonding immediately with Deputy Chris Edwards. This was after K9 Chucky had an early retirement due to a genetic condition. During his service, Bruno...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity

WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

