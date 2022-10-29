Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged with malicious wounding
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was recently arraigned for a Pike Street incident involving a knife. James Ryan Hodges, 1600 Pike St. Apt. 6, Parkersburg, was arraigned Oct. 25 in Wood County Magistrate Court before Magistrate Joe Kuhl on a charge of malicious wounding. According to the criminal complaint,...
WHIZ
Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar
Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
WTOV 9
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
West Virginia woman found guilty after ‘suspicious behavior at a local gas station’
A West Virginia woman was found guilty following a two day jury trial in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says, Beth Adams, age 39 was arrested in December of 2021 after a narcotics investigator noticed suspicious behavior at a local gas station. Detectives said they believed they witnessed a drug […]
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
West Virginia man pleads guilty after killing dog and throwing them over a hill
(WTRF) A man from Brooke County was in court today after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw them over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, plead guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. “I think we’re headed in the right direction it’s not over but but I’m […]
WHIZ
Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery
The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery. Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.
WHIZ
Woman Charged in Putnam Tavern Fatal
A local woman faces charges in a fatal accident that took place this weekend at the Putnam Tavern. Zanesville Police said 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.
ycitynews.com
Zanesville woman arrested, charged in Friday night fatal at Putnam Tavern
A fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in the parking lot of Putnam Tavern left a 30-year-old male dead and a 27-year-old woman behind bars. Police now say multiple felonies have been levied again the women, who if convicted, will face many years behind bars. She is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she struck the pedestrian.
WTOV 9
Man pleads guilty in Wellsburg dog shooting incident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The arraignment of a Wellsburg man was held Monday morning following the shooting death of a neighbor’s dog. Ronald Sebeck entered a guilty plea to a felony offense of cruelty to animals after he shot “Poppy,” a neighbor’s 10-pound king cavalier.
WTOV 9
DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit
CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
wtuz.com
K9 Retires from Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office
Mary Alice Reporting – After serving eight years with the local Sheriff’s Office, a K9 Officer has retired. Bruno joined Tuscarawas deputies in 2018, bonding immediately with Deputy Chris Edwards. This was after K9 Chucky had an early retirement due to a genetic condition. During his service, Bruno...
WTOV 9
Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity
WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
