The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO