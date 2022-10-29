ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ng-sportingnews.com

Is Chris Paul playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Suns vs. Timberwolves Tuesday NBA game

The Phoenix Suns are off to a flying start this season — their 5-1 record ties them with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of the Western Conference. While his scoring numbers are down, Chris Paul continues to set the table for his team, leading the league in assists at 10.8 per game. In Phoenix's last game, Paul was handing out buckets for fun in a 124-109 win over the Houston Rockets.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

How Russell Westbrook propelled Lakers to first win with energy off the bench

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column!. After starting the season with a league-worst 0-5 record, the Lakers brought Russell Westbrook off the bench for the second consecutive game, and following tonight's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the new-look rotation had the Lakers offense matching the production of their defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement

The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Steve Nash's replacement? Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn has lots of NBA experience and strong relationships with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

With Steve Nash's surprising departure from the Nets on Tuesday, lead assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will temporarily take over the reigns as the interim head coach. Vaughn, who is in his eighth season with the Nets, will begin his second stint as an interim head coach on Tuesday night when the Nets face the Bulls at the Barclays Center. He previously served as the interim head coach in 2019-20 after taking over for Kenny Atkinson.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Celtics vs. Cavaliers Wednesday NBA game

There's a new era of the Celtics-Cavaliers rivalry brewing. While the Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions built around the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Cavaliers are the East's up-and-comers with no shortage of young talent, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley standing at the forefront.
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Charles Barkley says commissioner Adam Silver should have suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving: 'NBA made a mistake'

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving came under fire recently after he tweeted a link to an Amazon documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film, based on a book of the same name, is reportedly "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone. Facing backlash, it led to a heated back-and-forth between Irving and ESPN reporter Nick Friedell over taking responsibility for sharing it on his platform.
MINNESOTA STATE

