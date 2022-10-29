ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ogden, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning brought snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder that if you haven't pulled out your winter coat yet, you might want to. A live view from Wellsville shows snow blanketing the ground...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Utah — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles KSL.com reported. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween

LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
LOGAN, UT

