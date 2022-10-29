Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
KTAR.com
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
KSLTV
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
ksl.com
New regulations proposed for Salt Lake homeless resource centers following temporary ban
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall withdrew her support from a proposed homeless shelter in the Ballpark neighborhood last October, she initiated a petition to ban new permanent homeless shelters in the city for six months. The temporary ban — which excluded temporary winter...
kjzz.com
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
kjzz.com
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning brought snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder that if you haven't pulled out your winter coat yet, you might want to. A live view from Wellsville shows snow blanketing the ground...
KSLTV
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Utah — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles KSL.com reported. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th...
kslnewsradio.com
Election clerks in Utah say new law is pulling them from counting votes
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law requires that county clerks post online the number of ballots they receive, as well as where those ballots are in the counting process. Some clerks say this new requirement is cumbersome — and taking away from time they could be counting ballots.
KSLTV
‘Just a miracle:’ Family of the lost three-year-old is thankful for community response
BEAVER, Utah — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn’t expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson’s three-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford Friday night when he walked off.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
KUTV
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
Family displaced after mercury spill in South Jordan home
A family was temporarily displaced after a mercury spill in their South Jordan home on Monday night.
Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been. Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting...
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
cachevalleydaily.com
LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween
LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
