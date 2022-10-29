ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Conservation Group Study Says Idaho Lacks Good Data to Manage Wolves

A new study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice suggests that while states like Montana and Idaho have adopted more aggressive wolf hunting strategies, neither the states nor the federal government have good, reliable and accessible data about wolf kills, livestock losses and other “nontarget species” that are captured in traps.
Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate

Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
Candidate seeks to ‘keep democracy on the ballot’

PAYETTE — Even though incumbent Russ Fulcher, R-Meridian has chosen not to debate her, this hasn’t put off Kaylee Peterson from running against him for his House of Representative seat, in Idaho’s District 1. Peterson made a campaign stop at Payette’s Portia Club on Tuesday, for a Republican town hall meeting to share her ambitions and aims for Congress.
Voters to Decide if Idaho Legislature Will be Able to Call Itself Into Special Session

The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in November approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.
In one of Idaho’s congressional races, three different philosophies on the ballot

The 2022 midterm election is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and since former President Donald Trump left office that voters will have a chance to react to how congressional representatives responded to both events. As the incumbent, Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher’s record on COVID stimulus bills, infrastructure bills and his response to false election-fraud allegations will be judged by the nearly 1 million residents of Idaho’s first congressional district.
Record Number of Illegal Immigrants Dead After Entering U.S.

Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol agents, found 856 dead bodies...
Idaho Resident Tuition is Sixth Lowest in Nation

BOISE - Idaho currently ranks sixth in the country in terms of states having the least expensive average resident tuition and fees at public four-year institutions, according to the College Board's annual Trends in College Pricing. Last year, the College Board ranked Idaho as seventh lowest in resident tuition and...
