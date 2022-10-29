Read full article on original website
Conservation Group Study Says Idaho Lacks Good Data to Manage Wolves
A new study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice suggests that while states like Montana and Idaho have adopted more aggressive wolf hunting strategies, neither the states nor the federal government have good, reliable and accessible data about wolf kills, livestock losses and other “nontarget species” that are captured in traps.
Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected
The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since...
Visit a Washington State Park for Free in 2023: State Agencies Announce Discover Pass Free Days for 2023
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
With Already the Highest gas Taxes in the U.S., California Considering new tax on oil Companies
Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump. Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.
Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate
Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
Candidate seeks to ‘keep democracy on the ballot’
PAYETTE — Even though incumbent Russ Fulcher, R-Meridian has chosen not to debate her, this hasn’t put off Kaylee Peterson from running against him for his House of Representative seat, in Idaho’s District 1. Peterson made a campaign stop at Payette’s Portia Club on Tuesday, for a Republican town hall meeting to share her ambitions and aims for Congress.
Elder Fraud in Idaho Targeted by U.S. Attorney's Office
JEROME — Family members of an elderly resident were first made aware that his finances were in disarray when they received a notice that his truck was going to be repossessed. The truck was paid off, and the title was in the possession of his son. Why would a...
IDFG Reminds Idaho Hunters With E-Bikes of Motor Vehicle Restrictions on Public Lands
With hunting season now in full swing, conservation officers in Idaho are noticing a trend of hunters running afoul of motor vehicle use restrictions on public lands. In a number of cases, hunters have been using e-bikes and making an incorrect assumption that motorized vehicle restrictions do not apply to them.
Idaho Police Training Agency Cancels Academies due to Rising Costs
Idaho's Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies, like the ones Boise...
Voters to Decide if Idaho Legislature Will be Able to Call Itself Into Special Session
The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in November approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.
Idaho Suicide Hotline Call Volume up 39 Percent Since Implementation of 988
BOISE - Starting this past July, Idahoans were given the ability to dial 988 to reach a mental health and suicide prevention hotline. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says that since the launch of 988, the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline has seen an increase in call volume of about 39 percent when compared to the same timeframe in 2021.
Five Nuclear Power Plants Being Considered for Wyoming and Utah
TerraPower and PacifiCorp, the nuclear developer and electric utility aiming to build a first-of-its-kind facility at a retiring Wyoming coal plant before the end of the decade, announced plans Thursday to consider adding up to five more of the same design in PacifiCorp’s service territory by 2035. PacifiCorp —...
In one of Idaho’s congressional races, three different philosophies on the ballot
The 2022 midterm election is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and since former President Donald Trump left office that voters will have a chance to react to how congressional representatives responded to both events. As the incumbent, Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher’s record on COVID stimulus bills, infrastructure bills and his response to false election-fraud allegations will be judged by the nearly 1 million residents of Idaho’s first congressional district.
Record Number of Illegal Immigrants Dead After Entering U.S.
Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol agents, found 856 dead bodies...
Inslee and Others Roll out More 'Reproductive Freedom' Bills for 2023 Legislative Session
OLYMPIA - On Friday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and lawmakers announced several policy proposals that will be part of a 2023 legislative package they say would strengthen access and protection for patients seeking abortion and other reproductive health services in Washington state. Inslee and the lawmakers were joined by more...
Idaho, U.S. Pump Prices Drop Amid Low Demand, Recession Fears
BOISE - Gas prices are falling in the Gem State, but Idaho drivers are still getting more tricks than treats in the run-up to Halloween. As of Monday, October 24, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
Idaho Resident Tuition is Sixth Lowest in Nation
BOISE - Idaho currently ranks sixth in the country in terms of states having the least expensive average resident tuition and fees at public four-year institutions, according to the College Board's annual Trends in College Pricing. Last year, the College Board ranked Idaho as seventh lowest in resident tuition and...
Judge Grants Ferguson’s Request for $24.6M Penalty Against Facebook Parent Meta
OLYMPIA - A King County Superior Court judge on Wednesday issued the maximum penalty of $24.6 million against Facebook’s parent company, Meta, in Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s campaign finance transparency lawsuit. Ferguson had requested the maximum penalty be imposed. Judge Douglass North ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington...
Washington State's Remaining COVID-19 Emergency Orders and State of Emergency to be Rescinded next Week
OLYMPIA - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced that all of the state's remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations will be rescinded on Monday, October 31, 2022. Inslee first declared a statewide emergency in response to the pandemic on February 29, 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we...
WDFW Seeking Applicants for Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Council
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applicants for a new Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Advisory Council. WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will appoint between 12 and 16 members to the Council based on their interest in CWD and their ability to communicate their perspectives in a productive manner to the Department and stakeholders.
