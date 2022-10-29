Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date
Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
Listen to This Creepy Robot Cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’
From bots that can create award-winning “paintings” to ones that can make new videos, AI is getting better and better at creating art. This is fueling discourse into the ethics and implications of bot-made art that’s got plenty of people worried about what it means when a computer can even emulate creativity, something many previously thought was reserved for humans.And if you weren’t creeped out before, maybe this uncanny valley-ass cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” will convince you.The song above was “sung” by Holly+, an AI created by flesh-and-blood musician Holly Herndon. She describes Holly+ as her “digital twin” that’s...
