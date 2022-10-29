ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus drug take-back event also offers community resources

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBGbb_0irffEoO00

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, help is available .

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across the country Saturday, prescription drugs were taken back as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

In Columbus, the city’s divisions of fire, police, and several other local organizations also joined in to help as part of the event, known as RREACT Community Safety Day .

Drivers lined up to turn in their outdated or unused prescription drugs to DEA agents, who then emptied the bottles and destroyed the pills.

Can you afford to be a renter in Columbus? Here’s what a new report says

First responders said it’s all about keeping those drugs out of the wrong hands, with organizers adding that since the pandemic, they are seeing a larger turnout for the takeback program.

“We’re seeing a lot more people now, not only because there are a lot of people with food insecurities and people want to get out of the house, so linking them with resources,” said one of the organizers.

First responders also gave out groceries, a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic was held, and Naloxone training was part of the event. Organizers handed out groceries to 270 families at the event. There is no word yet on the amount of prescription drugs that were surrendered.

For how to turn in prescription drugs year-round, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. https://nbc4i.co/3DjR69i. Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for …. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Olde Towne East shooting

JA Biztown program prepares next generation of business …. Goods being bought and sold. Inventory being taken. And budgets to manage. Just another busy day in JA Biztown. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

RSV, staffing challenges drive up wait times at Ohio pediatric hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Long wait times at emergency rooms across the state are said to be due to a sharp rise in RSV infections and a steady decline in staffing. “When you look at going back to December 2020, we've analyzed or surveyed and it looks like a little over 4,000 beds have been taken offline just because of the workforce challenges right now,” said John Palmer of the Ohio Hospital Association.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sense of normalcy returns with Halloween in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. One of those neighborhoods is the Hilltop and at the corner Ogden Avenue and Whitehead Road, not only can those children get candy, but also a science box from COSI, all part of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police offer kids safe Halloween experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is just hours away and the Columbus divisions of police and fire and other community groups are making sure everyone celebrates safely. Columbus police officers and firefighters spent part of their day Sunday handing out candy and meeting the community during a trunk or treat event downtown on Marconi Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin man pleads guilty in drug kickback scheme

AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Dublin, Ohio, pharmaceutical representative pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a kickback conspiracy in which a doctor wrote prescriptions for patients who did not need to take the medication in exchange for money and other items. The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio said Frank […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City seeks feedback on proposed ban on flavored tobacco products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is considering a ban on flavored tobacco products. Some small business owners are worried about what this ban could mean for their future. “A ban on flavors would shut down all of our stores,” said John Scott, manager of Vaporfi. “We have long term leases in our stores […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio

The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy