Oak Ridge Boys will return to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some country and gospel music legends are preparing to take the stage at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre this month. This past October marked 41 years since the Oak Ridge Boys released their iconic hit, Elvira. The Oaks are no strangers to Wheeling. 7NEWS spoke with Richard Sterban, who tells us that […]
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum hosting Victorian Christmas Tea
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Historical Society is hosting two Victorian Christmas Teas at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville, Ohio. The public is invited to attend the Victorian Christmas Tea. The fee is $20 per person. There will be a tea on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m.
These 3 Christmas movies are coming to the Robinson Grand this year
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that it is showing three popular holiday films this year.
Hot dogs and superheroes…McMechen trick or treat traditions
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – All of McMechen’s princesses, witches, superheroes and more came out on Halloween night to Trick or Treat for their favorite candy. Not only do the kids enjoy this night, but the adults get in on the fun, as well. Resident Bill and his wife...
Guernsey County Courthouse Light Show
The Guernsey County courthouse comes alive nightly with tens of thousands of colorful lights computer synchronized to both traditional and contemporary holiday music beginning November 1st through the end of the year. This magnificent historical 1881 building jumps into the 21st Century as it is bathed in more than 66,000 lights, an amazing twenty foot Christmas tree and 60 animated displays. Each hour features a wide variety of music including children’s, contemporary and traditional Christmas favorites.
Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
5 Haunted Ohio Valley Locations To Explore on Your Next Ghost Hunt
The Ohio Valley has many haunted locations for those who are interested in exploring the unknown. In fact, many paranormal investigation teams roam the Ohio Valley and beyond trying to catch a glimpse of this mystery. With a region steeped in so much history, there are clearly plenty of mysteries to uncover and stories to be told. Here are some places in and around Wheeling that you should visit this spooky season:
Christmas comes early to The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
Brooke County Committee on Aging unveils new hot cold truck
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program. Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck. Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were […]
Wheeling residents have a billion reasons to go to Neely’s Drive-Through Grocery today
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) With the Powerball jackpot surpassing the billion-dollar mark, they had to change the signs at Neely’s. In one case, they had to improvise a B out of several numbers glued together, because there is no “billion” on the signs they are provided. This beloved family-owned neighborhood grocery store is well known for […]
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
Possible Highlands interchange making progress
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands. Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling. Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project. Once […]
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
NEW MARTINSVLLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents in Wetzel County are upset after an incident between several students at New Martinsville School broke out. The Wetzel County Board of Education called a special session tonight to discuss the incident, and many other parents and students were passionately in attendance. The...
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
Harrison County First Responder for Decades Who Served in Leadership Role, Thomas Summers, Passes
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law, Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
Be part of the latest craze in gaming in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s part of a nationwide trend and one of the fastest growing industries worldwide. Now students at one local college can be part of the latest craze in gaming. Monday, West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled their new state-of the-art Esports lab which stands...
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
