Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive
WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
WTOV 9
Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
WTOV 9
'Christmas at the Highlands' raises money for career and technical education students
“It's never too early to start the holiday shopping. Especially when over 150 unique vendors are under one roof. It's Christmas at the Highlands.”. “We have a craft vendor fair,” Event Coordinator Kevin Carroll said. “We're doing the event to raise money for the Wayne Wilhelm Memorial scholarship fund for career and technical education kids at Wheeling Park. These kids are the ones who are not going to college but want to go into trade schools and we're trying to establish and find scholarships for those kids."
WTOV 9
Halloween can be taxing for pets
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Halloween can be exciting for everyone with costumes, candy, decorations. But through all the fun, you have to be aware of your pets and their safety. We love our animals and forget sometimes that they aren't exactly real people. So, we have to take the steps to care for them, especially as the spookiest night of the year comes around.
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
NEW MARTINSVLLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents in Wetzel County are upset after an incident between several students at New Martinsville School broke out. The Wetzel County Board of Education called a special session tonight to discuss the incident, and many other parents and students were passionately in attendance. The...
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
WTOV 9
Ohio County selected to be a part of GreenPower School Bus Pilot Program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County was selected as one of four districts in West Virginia to be a part of the GreenPower School Bus Pilot Program. "GreenPower," a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced the launch of the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts.
Come give Vietnam Veterans the welcome home they missed
WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – 50 years ago they were not welcomed home from war, but now Woodsfield is making sure all Vietnam veterans get the overdue celebration they deserve. Any veteran who served in Vietnam or was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal is invited to a “Welcome Home Parade” on Veterans Day. The idea is […]
WTOV 9
Wheeling Park swimmer helping teammate bridge communication gap
WHEELING, W.Va. — At Wheeling Park High School, a swimmer is helping his teammate outside of the pool by bridging a communication gap in a special way. Sophomore Daevon Dukes joined the team this year. While he looks the part, he's not like other swimmers. Duke has hearing loss. He can only hear 60 percent out of his right ear with hearing aids, and nothing without.
Possible Highlands interchange making progress
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands. Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling. Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project. Once […]
WTOV 9
Monforton: 'The Catholic church is not leaving the Ohio Valley'
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The proposed merger of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus has brought a lot of questions among the faithful. That includes from clergy in the diocese. NEWS9’s conversation with Bishop Jeffrey Monforton did have some ground rules. We were to stick with...
weelunk.com
5 Haunted Ohio Valley Locations To Explore on Your Next Ghost Hunt
The Ohio Valley has many haunted locations for those who are interested in exploring the unknown. In fact, many paranormal investigation teams roam the Ohio Valley and beyond trying to catch a glimpse of this mystery. With a region steeped in so much history, there are clearly plenty of mysteries to uncover and stories to be told. Here are some places in and around Wheeling that you should visit this spooky season:
WTOV 9
DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit
CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
WTOV 9
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles.
WTOV 9
Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
Comments / 0