“It's never too early to start the holiday shopping. Especially when over 150 unique vendors are under one roof. It's Christmas at the Highlands.”. “We have a craft vendor fair,” Event Coordinator Kevin Carroll said. “We're doing the event to raise money for the Wayne Wilhelm Memorial scholarship fund for career and technical education kids at Wheeling Park. These kids are the ones who are not going to college but want to go into trade schools and we're trying to establish and find scholarships for those kids."

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO