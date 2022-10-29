Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is debunking rumors of a possible serial killer in Charlotte, saying the rumors are "spreading misinformation." It started with a recent TikTok video claiming someone is targeting women in Charlotte and alleging that multiple death investigations in Charlotte are linked. On Tuesday,...
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
country1037fm.com
One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak
Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
WCNC
Today is International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet healthcare provider offering professional grooming, overnight boarding, day camp and on-site veterinary care. The premier pet care provider recently kicked off the celebration of its 20th Anniversary and opened its 50th resort earlier this year. With this growth and expansion, the grooming service has been one of the companies fastest growing areas as professional grooming is in high demand.
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
Fall fire weather season is here
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire weather season has arrived in the Carolinas as autumn leaves continue to litter the ground. With drier weather in the forecast, this annual fall fire season could be enhanced. “Based on the amount of precipitation we have received or not received in the past couple...
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
WCNC
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation looking to make greenways safer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation department is planning for the years ahead on how it will improve and expand its parks and greenways. Some residents are calling for safety to be at the top of the list. None of Mecklenburg County's parks or greenways have...
Rowan County man 'started hollering' after $500,000 lottery win
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed...
Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations
CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
WCNC
Thunderstorms expected on Halloween: Brad Panovich VLOG 10/31/22
The Carolinas will see scattered showers and storms on Halloween, which could have an impact on trick-or-treating in Charlotte. Here's the latest from Brad Panovich.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
WCNC
Former CMPD chief making the case for Charlotte's $29.8M Neighborhood Bond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Best known as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief from 2015-2020, Kerr Putney is now retired from the force and using his social capital to promote a $29.8 million bond referendum that would improve what the city has described as its most "distressed neighborhoods". "We're talking about making sure...
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days
GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
Mecklenburg County residents concerned about 911 call response times: 'Where were you guys?'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department communication division receives and dispatches 911 calls for all of Charlotte, the town of Huntersville, the town of Davidson, the airport and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. According to the division's website, more than 77,000 calls are answered each month. Once...
Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2