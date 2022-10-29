ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is debunking rumors of a possible serial killer in Charlotte, saying the rumors are "spreading misinformation." It started with a recent TikTok video claiming someone is targeting women in Charlotte and alleging that multiple death investigations in Charlotte are linked. On Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak

Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Today is International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet healthcare provider offering professional grooming, overnight boarding, day camp and on-site veterinary care. The premier pet care provider recently kicked off the celebration of its 20th Anniversary and opened its 50th resort earlier this year. With this growth and expansion, the grooming service has been one of the companies fastest growing areas as professional grooming is in high demand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fall fire weather season is here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire weather season has arrived in the Carolinas as autumn leaves continue to litter the ground. With drier weather in the forecast, this annual fall fire season could be enhanced. “Based on the amount of precipitation we have received or not received in the past couple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations

CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days

GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

