The Honorary Uce has added one of the Tribal Chief's signature strikes to his arsenal. This past weekend at a WWE live event, Sami Zayn and the Usos took on Braun Strowman and the New Day in six-man tag action. Late into the match, the ring was cleared of all men except Zayn and Strowman, giving the two a small reignition of their rivalry from years past. With Strowman in a precarious position, Zayn smashed his fist to the mat akin to Roman Reigns readying his Superman Punch. As a dazed Strowman got back to his feet, Zayn landed the Superman punch to much fanfare.

1 DAY AGO