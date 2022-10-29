Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
ComicBook
Watch Sami Zayn Hit Roman Reigns' Superman Punch
The Honorary Uce has added one of the Tribal Chief's signature strikes to his arsenal. This past weekend at a WWE live event, Sami Zayn and the Usos took on Braun Strowman and the New Day in six-man tag action. Late into the match, the ring was cleared of all men except Zayn and Strowman, giving the two a small reignition of their rivalry from years past. With Strowman in a precarious position, Zayn smashed his fist to the mat akin to Roman Reigns readying his Superman Punch. As a dazed Strowman got back to his feet, Zayn landed the Superman punch to much fanfare.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
tjrwrestling.net
Mick Foley Dresses Up As The Undertaker For Halloween [Photo]
Mick Foley has paid tribute to one of his greatest rivals by sharing some photos of himself dressed as The Undertaker for Halloween. During his WWE Hall of Fame career Mick Foley tangled with some of the biggest names in history from his WCW rivalries with Sting and Vader to his WWE rivalries with the biggest names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock and of course, The Undertaker.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Mystery Continues In Creepy Vignette
The latest WWE mystery continued on this week’s NXT in another creepy vignette including a voicemail and security footage. On tonight’s (November 1) NXT, another creepy voicemail left for the unfortunate soul fielding the calls at the WWE Performance Center was paired with security footage of a vandalism.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestletalk.com
Former IMPACT Star Blocked From Appearing In WWE Royal Rumble?
Former IMPACT star ODB may have been blocked from appearing at WWE’s flagship Royal Rumble event, according to ODB herself. ODB is a four-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Her most recent in-ring appearance for IMPACT was in March 2021, where she appeared...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returns In Backstage Segment
An injured star returned to WWE NXT albeit in a backstage segment rather than an in-ring return. During a backstage segment, the leader the D’Angelo family has returned despite the family having radically shrunk in size. Former faction mates met backstage in an actually quite sweet segment marking the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Paid $3 Million For Crown Jewel Match?
A WWE Hall of Famer has been revealed to have been paid $3 million for a Crown Jewel match. WWE Crown Jewel has become a destination event for the company, in which the top stars and legends perform for one of the highest grossing events of the calendar year. The...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Interesting Championship Record
Former NXT and WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka has broken an interesting record in the company. Asuka made her return to television on last night’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw alongside Alexa Bliss, after several weeks away from our screens. On the episode, Asuka and...
wrestletalk.com
Five WWE NXT Stars Released
Per PWInsider, the following names have been released from NXT:. We will continue to update the list if more names are added.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Bold Declaration For ‘When’ He Wins Universal Championship
Karrion Kross has made a bold declaration regarding a character change “when”, not if, he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kross returned to to WWE along with his manager and real life wife Scarlett Bordeaux on the August 5 edition of SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre. It was...
Comments / 0