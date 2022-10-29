Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
Salmon spawn has been completed in North Dakota
KX News reporter Taylor Aasen spoke with Russell Kinzler from Game and Fish to talk about this.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
KFYR-TV
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
Montana ranchers seeking culprit who killed cattle
“I didn’t understand why anybody would do something like that to an animal just standing there,” Jean Loyning said
KFYR-TV
ND Industrial Commission approves $3 million in Heritage Fund grants
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission approved $3 million in grants for conservation and recreation projects around the state. The money, which comes from oil and gas tax production revenue, goes to wildlife habitat preservation, recreation areas, access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Eight entities,...
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
KFYR-TV
District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Record fish caught in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
KFYR-TV
Behavioral health issues in criminal system involves statewide approach
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past several years, law enforcement and attorneys have seen an increase in individuals with behavioral health issues making their way through the justice system. Mental illness treatment is one component advocates say can reduce crime but making sure people don’t fall through the cracks is an uphill battle.
North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See
You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
ncsha.org
Reuter and Barden Recognized with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) presented Champion of Affordable Housing Legacy Awards to Jacob Reuter of Fargo, ND, and Dwight Barden of Bismarck, ND, during a Statewide Housing Forum. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts at advocating for or providing affordable housing or related services.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
According to multiple sources, here are some of the best tattoo shops in the state.
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
