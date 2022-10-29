ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFYR-TV

Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"

(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND Industrial Commission approves $3 million in Heritage Fund grants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission approved $3 million in grants for conservation and recreation projects around the state. The money, which comes from oil and gas tax production revenue, goes to wildlife habitat preservation, recreation areas, access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Eight entities,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OHIO STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Behavioral health issues in criminal system involves statewide approach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past several years, law enforcement and attorneys have seen an increase in individuals with behavioral health issues making their way through the justice system. Mental illness treatment is one component advocates say can reduce crime but making sure people don’t fall through the cracks is an uphill battle.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See

You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
ncsha.org

Reuter and Barden Recognized with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) presented Champion of Affordable Housing Legacy Awards to Jacob Reuter of Fargo, ND, and Dwight Barden of Bismarck, ND, during a Statewide Housing Forum. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts at advocating for or providing affordable housing or related services.
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
CBS Minnesota

"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy