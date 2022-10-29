Read full article on original website
click orlando
Hurricane Ian victims in Volusia County frustrated with FEMA recovery process
EDGEWATER, Fla – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian is less than a month away. Hundreds are still in need of help in Volusia County, and while many residents are getting the help, other residents are growing frustrated with the process. “We do need help....
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast hosts 52nd session of Palm Coast Citizens Academy
The City of Palm Coast hosted the 52nd session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, which completed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with a graduation presentation at the City Council business meeting. This session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy began on Sept. 26, and introduced participants to all City departments...
flaglerlive.com
‘A Failed Model Ends Today,’ Recovery Pioneer Says in Flagler Launch of New Drug Treatment
Pam Birtolo described what she called her own journey from addiction to recovery: “I was a professional. I was working in a C suite. I was taking opioids, massive amounts of prescription opioids, including prescription fentanyl. But I managed to hide it seven years. So you know, we’re only as sick as our secrets. And boy, did I have a secret,” she said.
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
palmcoastobserver.com
Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in 2023
The City of Palm Coast announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that it will host the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Palm Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m., which will take place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford residents call for better plan to handle flooding from tropical storms
Cars were wrecked and homes destroyed from floodwaters left by Hurricane Ian. Weeks later, Sanford residents are struggling to recover and they said the city needs to do more to improve drainage.
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
WESH
Roads on Volusia County island still flooded one month after Hurricane Ian
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — One month after Hurricane Ian dumped more than a foot of rain on many Central Florida counties, some neighborhoods are still dealing with flooding. “I've never seen it like this,” Liz Darwick, a resident of Stone Island, said. Darwick has lived on Stone Island...
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
News4Jax.com
Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out
Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning. Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s. There is a low chance for rain...
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
flaglerlive.com
Dangerous Flagler Beach Pier Is Condemned, Demolition Moved Up As Hazards Worry City Officials
The Flagler Beach pier as you’ve known it is over. The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening agreed to condemn the rickety structure, a large part of which was lost to Hurricane Ian, larger parts of which were left more hazardous by the storm, and most of which is no longer safe to walk on.
flaglerlive.com
Brittany Myers, Former NICU Nurse, Sentenced to 14 Months in Prison Over Child Beatings
Brittany Ann Myers, the 39-year-old former neonatal intensive care nurse and mother of five, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison followed by three years on probation for brutalizing her 14-year-old son, acts captured on video by the boy’s sister. Before that incident, the Department of Children and...
Motorist Alert: Emergency railroad crossing closure in Clay County, expect detours
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. A scheduled CSX Transportation railroad crossing closure at County Road 218 and US Highway 301 began at 8 a.m. Monday for emergency repairs due to an identified track defect.
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
WESH
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
