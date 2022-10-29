ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast hosts 52nd session of Palm Coast Citizens Academy

The City of Palm Coast hosted the 52nd session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, which completed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with a graduation presentation at the City Council business meeting. This session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy began on Sept. 26, and introduced participants to all City departments...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

‘A Failed Model Ends Today,’ Recovery Pioneer Says in Flagler Launch of New Drug Treatment

Pam Birtolo described what she called her own journey from addiction to recovery: “I was a professional. I was working in a C suite. I was taking opioids, massive amounts of prescription opioids, including prescription fentanyl. But I managed to hide it seven years. So you know, we’re only as sick as our secrets. And boy, did I have a secret,” she said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in 2023

The City of Palm Coast announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that it will host the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Palm Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m., which will take place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out

Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning. Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s. There is a low chance for rain...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

The Shores Resort is Your Destination for Oceanfront Events in Daytona Beach

Nestled on a quiet stretch of beach along the Atlantic Coast in Daytona Beach Shores, The Shores Resort offers unique venues and relaxing accommodations boasting the best views of Daytona Beach. Groups have been making special memories for years, and we are excited to welcome your attendees to our oceanfront paradise. Whether it’s an annual conference, retreat or board meeting, come see what makes The Shores so special.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

