Read full article on original website
Related
Halloween Night In BisMan Brings Goblins And Porch Thieves
Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.
Mandan family creates their own haunted house
Scott loves a good scare so much, he draws up a plan for how to turn his yard and his garage into a terrifying tour.
KFYR-TV
Halloween hotdog house in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As far back as most of us can remember, children have been rewarded with candy when going door to door for Halloween. One house in Bismarck takes a slightly different approach. Tim Purdon and Carmen Miller have been serving up hotdogs for the last five years. They say it stems from a childhood memory that’s always stuck with them.
KFYR-TV
Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.
In Bismarck – Something Wrong With This Picture? Yikes
If you were out and about driving around Bismarck/Mandan back in September, you may have come across this. Your first glance over, "Ahh how cute..." - really? After taking a quick half of a second, letting what you saw absorb in, "Wait, that's not very smart at all...." - I'm almost 99.9% sure there is a law in North Dakota that says your small baby must be in a specific passenger seat. Now I know it's not my job nor is it Courtney's either, to enforce the law on anyone, but she does have the right to be genuinely concerned.
KFYR-TV
Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant is rolling into the Kirkwood Mall. Authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant, Ja Bomb, opened earlier this week. The eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Ja Bomb serves a variety of ramen, sushi and bubble tea.
Help Bismarck Plato’s Closet find clothing thieves
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Plato’s Closet location in Bismarck needs your help to identify two girls accused of stealing clothes from the secondhand shop. According to a Facebook post made by the establishment, on Sunday, October 30, security footage was captured of two individuals who appeared to be shoplifting from the store. The owner […]
KFYR-TV
A New Gateway to Science opening in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven across the bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan, then you have probably seen the large building being constructed overlooking the river. The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is expanding yet again. What started in the Gateway Mall in 1994, has now led...
KFYR-TV
State of the Cities for Bismarck and Mandan set for Nov. 8
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan will be holding its State of the Cities addresses the morning of election day. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with registration at 7 a.m.. Speakers will discuss both cities’ recent successes and challenges, and lay out plans for the...
KFYR-TV
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Bismarck Citizen Academy applications now open
Following feedback from the program's first class, the 2023 Citizen Academy has been expanded from eight weeks to 12 weeks, and the class size has been increased from 12 participants to 20 participants.
Police arrest three juvenile siblings and their mom after burglary in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan police have arrested three juveniles and their 38-year-old mother after reports of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke Shop on the 3900 block of Memorial Highway in Mandan around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to the Mandan police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke […]
KFYR-TV
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Three teenage siblings were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the break in at Moe’s Smoke Shop in Mandan. A spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department said officers executed a search warrant at a home and found stolen merchandise. 13 and 15-year-old boys were arrested...
rtands.com
Final EIS released for BNSF bridge across the Mississippi
The Coast Guard announced the availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge across the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, N.D. This final EIS evaluates the potential environmental consequences of permitting the replacement of the existing BNSF railway bridge across...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man gets nine years in prison for injuring baby
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to nine years in prison for severely injuring a baby. Jaydenle Bushard, 23, was arrested in October 2021 after officers found an unresponsive one-month old in his care. Prosecutors said Bushard caused injury to the baby. Doctors told police the baby had scratches and dark bruising on his legs and head and healing rib fractures.
KFYR-TV
Braves to face familiar foe in 11AA semifinals after quarterfinal beat down
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - From start to finish, Mandan controlled the West Fargo Packers on Friday night. At the half they led 27-0, which allowed Todd Sheldon to start using more of his roster. Todd Sheldon: “You’re getting to see everybody take a shot, everybody lay their cards on the...
KFYR-TV
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
Comments / 0