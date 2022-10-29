New Hilltop center to offer opportunity to community

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Families in the Hilltop will have access to more education and healthcare services at the start of the new year.

The Hilltop Early Learning Center is located on Clarendon Avenue and offers 50,000 square feet of classrooms, a health clinic, a gym, and playgrounds.

The goal is to provide Hilltop area children with an option of going to preschool, provide parents with resources for basic medical needs, food security resources, and counseling.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said this is all part of the city’s mission for every neighborhood in the city.

“We want to make sure our future is as bright as all of our neighborhoods in the city,” he said. “It’s about making sure kids have what they need, that moms and dads have what they need. All types of services are provided here at the center and our goal is to make sure every four-year-old whose parents choose to send them to Highland Elementary School or other elementary schools is that they are ready to start kindergarten and that they are on track.”

A tour of the center was offered Saturday, but that’s not all: Flu shots were provided to those who wanted them.

The early learning center is currently enrolling students. For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.