Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Where is hardcore mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
The Tier 1 hardcore mode isn't available at launch.
How to Get Red Tiger Camo in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to get the Red Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. The fan-favorite Red Tiger Camo from COD 4, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops 4 is indeed back in MW2. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple Camo Challenge System for Modern Warfare 2, a vast amount of Camos can be unlocked in the new game — including Red Tiger.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
How To Slide Cancel In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The multiplayer component of 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is upon us, and it brings plenty of changes. Some, such as the fact that enemy players no longer appear on mini-maps when sprinting or shooting, have fans divided. We'll have to wait to see how fans respond to other additions like the newest multiplayer modes, but there is comfort for longtime fans in the fact that some fan-favorite features are returning.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
Small Details Only Hardcore Modern Warfare 2 Fans Noticed
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has released, ushering in a new take on the blockbuster first-person shooter. The game delivers a bombastic single-player campaign, frenetic multiplayer, and will bring a refresh of the series' popular battle royale in the form of "Warzone 2.0." Fans who pre-ordered the game gained early access to its single-player campaign, with the game's multiplayer offering starting in earnest with the game's full launch on October 28, 2022.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Modern Warfare 2: Weapon Tuning Explained
"Call of Duty" has its latest entry with the release of "Modern Warfare 2." Receiving solid reviews so far, the military shooter brings a host of new features (like aquatic maneuvers and ledge hanging) and new game modes for competitive multiplayer. It also offers more options than ever for customizing weapons and constructing player loadouts.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hotel Explosion Might Cause A Lawsuit
It may not take long to beat the campaign of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," but the game makes up for that brevity by offering up an unprecedented level of photorealism for the series. Fans have lavished praise on the game's environments, with some noting its lifelike depiction of Amsterdam as a particular highlight (via Eurogamer). However, it seems that Infinity Ward's dedication to faithfully depicting real-world locations may have put its parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the direct line of fire of a lawsuit.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players infuriated by “wallhacks” ping system bug
Modern Warfare 2 players are criticizing the game’s multiplayer already, with an absurd ping system bug enabling players to track their enemies continuously, even through walls. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer brings players a wealth of modes and maps to battle within. Classic maps like Rust are already been discovered...
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Don't Touch The Deck Achievement
The critically acclaimed campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally available to players. Due to the game's narrative not taking all that long to beat, it's entirely likely that some players are already on another playthrough and are looking to do some achievement or trophy hunting if they're not interested in the new multiplayer modes. There are 24 achievements or trophies in "Modern Warfare 2," and some can prove rather tricky. One of, if not the, toughest ones to pull off is "Don't Touch the Deck."
Modern Warfare 2: The Two Safe Codes For The Alone Mission
While not every critic has loved it, early reactions to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" have mostly been saying the same thing – that the game's campaign is a successful addition to the franchise. In terms of how long it takes to beat the campaign, it's certainly not the longest game around at just under eight hours, but it's packed with memorable missions and some that may take players more than one shot to master. Such is the case for the "Gentleman Thief" Achievement or Trophy — which will require players to find and unlock secret safes full of hidden valuables in some outings.
How Modern Warfare 2 References The Original's Most Controversial Mission
There are some moments from "Call of Duty" that have aged poorly, and one of the most controversial missions in gaming history comes from the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." The game's narrative revolved around terror attacks carried out by the Russian ultranationalist Makarov — one of which the player takes part in. The infamous mission called "No Russian" sees the player go undercover as a member of Makarov's crew as they massacre an airport full of innocent people. At the beginning of the mission, Makarov reminds his partners not to speak in their native tongue, warning them: "No Russian." In the end, the player character is found out and executed. There really isn't much else to the level except for mowing down civilians and a short shootout with police, but the false flag operation leads to World War III in the world of the game.
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Best Optic In The Game
To become a formidable threat in "Call of Duty" multiplayer, practice plays an undeniable part. The series is known for its frantic pace and for players' need to rely on both instinct and reaction time to outdo their opponents. In "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," all of these prerequisites are still in play, but players can get an extra performance boost by equipping user-friendly loadouts and the attachments to go with them.
