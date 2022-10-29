ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals

Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over. Players to watch: Sara Felder, F, GCC; Ashlyn Basinger, F, Waynesburg. Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL semifinals for a 13th straight time but...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs

Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe

Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem hockey has high expectations after strong start

In his four seasons as hockey coach at Greensburg Salem, Corey Mentch hasn’t seen a Golden Lions team offer this much potential. Whether they can deliver is another matter. Despite getting 12 victories last season, the most under Mentch, Greensburg Salem was left out of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs on a three-team tie-breaker.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach

After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game

Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe grad Emma Fenton shines in more prominent role for St. Francis (Pa.) volleyball

A freshman season of learning for former Latrobe girls volleyball standout Emma Fenton has evolved into a sophomore year of applying at St. Francis (Pa.). Fenton was learning the life of a college athlete last season as a wide-eyed first-year player before a year later applying all that in a prominent role on the court for the Red Flash.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh

In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photos: Rotary Club of Quaker Valley's Halloween Parade

On Oct. 29, the Rotary Club of Quaker Valley held its annual Halloween Parade in Sewickley. The parade route started and ended at the Cochran Hose Company, where hot dogs, chips, lemonade and treat bags were handed out to children. Participants included the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band, the...
SEWICKLEY, PA

