Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
Woman dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating as shooting that has now left one woman dead on Indy’s northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on report of a person shot.
Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis in June died from complications related to his injuries. The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday, June 27. Police were called to the 1400 block of North Gladstone...
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m. […]
cbs4indy.com
2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block...
WISH-TV
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.
1 of 2 men charged in deadly 2021 Brownsburg shooting found guilty of murder
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been found guilty of all charges against him.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
6-year-old Vinceon Martin recovers from April hit-and-run, driver charged
On the road to recovery! Six months ago, Vinceon Martin was hit by a driver on Rural Street. Despite his challenges, Vinceon keeps a smile on his face.
Person dead after east side shooting, police say
Update: The victim died Sunday morning according to IMPD INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries […]
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: 4-year-old shot after Muncie man let young children handle guns, pointed loaded gun at her
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie man reportedly pointed a loaded handgun at a 4-year-old girl in order to show her how not to hold the weapon when he inadvertently shot the child. The Muncie Police Department said the girl had to be transported to Riley...
wrtv.com
Body camera footage reveals confusion during Muncie active shooter scene
MUNCIE — The City of Muncie Police Department is currently reviewing an active shooter situation that happened on August 11 at the Baymont Inn. WRTV Investigates obtained body camera footage from Ball State University through a records request. The footage revealed confusion and frustration at the scene after a...
Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for firearm possession
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 27 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Anthony Barbee was found guilty of the crime on Sept. 30 after a one-day bench trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 6, 2021, where IMPD officers responded to a hotel near 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue where shots were fired.
cbs4indy.com
October deadliest month in Indy for third year in a row
INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, October proved to be the deadliest month of the year in Indianapolis. IMPD reports they investigated 30 homicides in 31 days. Police and community leaders admit they’re not sure exactly why the last three Octobers have seen a spike in violence.
wfft.com
One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for answers 4 years after man goes missing from Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — It has been more than four years since Joey William Ross was seen walking away from his friend’s house, never to be seen again. Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a renewed call to help bring his family answers. On Sunday,...
cbs4indy.com
Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in New Castle.
Comments / 0