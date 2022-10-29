ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Woman dead after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating as shooting that has now left one woman dead on Indy’s northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person dead after east side shooting, police say

Update: The victim died Sunday morning according to IMPD INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Body camera footage reveals confusion during Muncie active shooter scene

MUNCIE — The City of Muncie Police Department is currently reviewing an active shooter situation that happened on August 11 at the Baymont Inn. WRTV Investigates obtained body camera footage from Ball State University through a records request. The footage revealed confusion and frustration at the scene after a...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for firearm possession

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 27 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Anthony Barbee was found guilty of the crime on Sept. 30 after a one-day bench trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 6, 2021, where IMPD officers responded to a hotel near 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue where shots were fired.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

October deadliest month in Indy for third year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, October proved to be the deadliest month of the year in Indianapolis. IMPD reports they investigated 30 homicides in 31 days. Police and community leaders admit they’re not sure exactly why the last three Octobers have seen a spike in violence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in New Castle.
HENRY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy