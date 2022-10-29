ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Tavares man arrested on DUI charge after 5-year-old boy critically injured in crash

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Tavares man arrested on DUI charge after 5-year-old boy critically injured in crash

A 30-year-old Tavares man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after a crash that left a woman and child injured.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Daksh Wadhwa was headed west on County Road 448 near Shirley Shores Road in Lake County at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At the same time, a 29-year-old Mount Dora woman was headed east on CR-448 with a 5-year-old boy in her 2008 Honda Civic.

Troopers say Wadhwa, in a 2022 BMW 704i, veered into the eastbound lane. Both drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid a crash but Wadhwa’s BMW struck the right side of the woman’s Honda, a report provided by FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi said.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and the boy was airlifted Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical condition. Troopers did not identify the woman or child.

Wadhwa was arrested on DUI with serious bodily injury and cocaine possession charges. He provided a breath sample that found his blood alcohol content was 0.189, above the legal limit of 0.08.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Orlando, FL
