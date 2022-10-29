ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

wymt.com

Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance received a large donation Tuesday to go toward building a new home for a flood survivor. The Eastman Corporation from Kingsport, Tenn. donated $50,000 to help build the new home in Eastern Kentucky. HDA officials said that since the organization receives no...
HAZARD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eight school resource officers sworn in for Floyd County Schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A plan several years in the making has now come to fruition for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. “We started out with the previous administration, school administration, to put SRO’s in each high school, then in the middle school, and here we are today putting one in every school in Floyd County,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

LIHEAP application opens November 7th across the state

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application opens on November 7th and closes on December 16th. As cooler temperatures approach families begin thinking about warming their home. Executive Director of LKLP community action agency, Ricky Baker said LIHEAP could help many people in the region.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia headquartered in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local leaders and community members gathered for the Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization’s new headquarters. The focus of the organization is ensuring all children living in rural places achieve success. One of the speakers at the...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of the Pike County first responder community has died. Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department announced the death of Randy Courtney on their Facebook page Sunday night. In the post, officials said Randy was a legacy fireman, who followed in his father’s...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hindman Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground for second station

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months following historic flooding that damaged the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, those with the department gathered on Monday to make an announcement. “It speaks volumes about what not only our fire department, but what our community is capable of,” said Hindman Volunteer Fire Department...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD COUNTY

KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD COUNTY. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd County and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed upgrades with the community. The Middle Creek – Prestonsburg Transmission...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Disaster recovery centers are still open with assistance available

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The application to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is closed, but disaster recovery centers are still open. The disaster recovery centers are located in Breathitt, Perry, Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties, as well as multi-agency resource centers in Floyd and Clay Counties. FEMA, Kentucky Emergency...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
cardinalnews.org

A flood took their homes. Three months later, some in the community are frustrated by the pace of recovery.

Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
WSAZ

Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
KENTUCKY STATE

