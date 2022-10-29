Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance received a large donation Tuesday to go toward building a new home for a flood survivor. The Eastman Corporation from Kingsport, Tenn. donated $50,000 to help build the new home in Eastern Kentucky. HDA officials said that since the organization receives no...
wymt.com
‘The citizens deserve the service’: Prestonsburg adds ambulance service to town’s fire department
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday evening at the Mountain Arts Center, officials with the city of Prestonsburg announced its new ambulance service which adds an advanced life support and basic life support unit to the town’s fire department. The decision to add the service came after officials noticed...
spectrumnews1.com
Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
wymt.com
Eight school resource officers sworn in for Floyd County Schools
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A plan several years in the making has now come to fruition for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. “We started out with the previous administration, school administration, to put SRO’s in each high school, then in the middle school, and here we are today putting one in every school in Floyd County,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.
wymt.com
LIHEAP application opens November 7th across the state
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application opens on November 7th and closes on December 16th. As cooler temperatures approach families begin thinking about warming their home. Executive Director of LKLP community action agency, Ricky Baker said LIHEAP could help many people in the region.
wymt.com
Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia headquartered in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local leaders and community members gathered for the Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization’s new headquarters. The focus of the organization is ensuring all children living in rural places achieve success. One of the speakers at the...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY TO LAUNCH ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS
LAWRENCE COUNTY TO LAUNCH ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS. Lawrence County – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lawrence County announced that. county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green. Light, a new national...
wymt.com
‘Randy never stopped’: Pike County firefighter dies after more than 40 years of dedicated service
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Randy Courtney served the Pike County area as a dedicated firefighter for more than four decades, wearing many different hats as part of his turnout gear over the years. ”Randy never stopped. He never stopped learning, he never stopped training. He gave all of us all...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heartwarming story to share with you. A Facebook post from the Walmart in Paintsville said an employee had his bike stolen and had to walk to work Tuesday morning. The post said a couple picked Tristan up and took him to work....
wymt.com
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of the Pike County first responder community has died. Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department announced the death of Randy Courtney on their Facebook page Sunday night. In the post, officials said Randy was a legacy fireman, who followed in his father’s...
wymt.com
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
wymt.com
Hindman Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground for second station
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months following historic flooding that damaged the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, those with the department gathered on Monday to make an announcement. “It speaks volumes about what not only our fire department, but what our community is capable of,” said Hindman Volunteer Fire Department...
wymt.com
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD COUNTY
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD COUNTY. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd County and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed upgrades with the community. The Middle Creek – Prestonsburg Transmission...
wymt.com
Disaster recovery centers are still open with assistance available
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The application to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is closed, but disaster recovery centers are still open. The disaster recovery centers are located in Breathitt, Perry, Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties, as well as multi-agency resource centers in Floyd and Clay Counties. FEMA, Kentucky Emergency...
cardinalnews.org
A flood took their homes. Three months later, some in the community are frustrated by the pace of recovery.
Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.
wymt.com
Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
wymt.com
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple move back into their home that was heavily damaged in flood
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - They called it a celebration, as Daniel and Ruby Jacobs, who have been married for 63 years, are moving back into their home. “We’re as happy as we can be. We don’t have a lot, but you know we’ve got our lives and we’ve got God,” Daniel Jacobs said.
WSAZ
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
