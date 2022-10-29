Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO