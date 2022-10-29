Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
411mania.com
The United Empire Accepts FTR’s Open Challenge for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka
– As previously reported, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be defending their titles and competing at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5. During today’s Battle Autumn Night 12 event, The United Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. After the match, they answered FTR’s open challenge for the tag team titles in Osaka.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'
Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
wrestlinginc.com
Brutus Beefcake Weighs In On The Acclaimed's Scissoring Craze
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make up The Acclaimed, and represent AEW as their current World Tag Team Champions. And in recent weeks, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken on a life of its own alongside their buddy Billy Gunn. So much so that even Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is weighing in. On the latest episode of "Good Karma Wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer had something to say on the craze that's been sweeping through AEW.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
tjrwrestling.net
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
Comments / 0