Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
City Council committee addresses youth violence in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A committee aiming to address youth violence met for the first time Tuesday. “We have seen numbers climbing with deaths and very violent crimes in the city of Montgomery within the last two to three years,” said City Councilwoman Marche Johnson. Johnson mentioned a lot...
Clanton Advertiser
State organization emphasizes gambling responsibly
Jack Galassini of the Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling emphasized the negative impact of compulsive gambling and the resources during a presentation to the Clanton Kiwanis Club on Oct. 27. “95% of the people who gamble can do it responsibly, we’re here for the 5% that determine (they have) a...
lowndessignal.com
Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program receives $2.1 million grant to address Fort Deposit wastewater sanitation issues
Through the collaborative efforts of the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program (BBUWP), Fort Deposit residents will benefit directly from a $2.1 million grant to improve water and sewer services. Sherry Bradley, Alabama Department of Public Health Director of the Bureau of Environmental Services told Hadley Hitson of The Tuscaloosa News...
WSFA
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched its very own mobile app that informs people about information - from traffic to sex offenders - in the area. “It’s designed to inform our community about different aspects of county law enforcement,” said Lowndes County...
WSFA
Seasonal workers needed to meet holiday shopping demand
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis the season for spending, but it cannot happen without store staff. “We literally could not do this without the seasonal workers,” said Suzanna Wasserman Edwards with The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery. She said retailers have been working hard to fill vacant positions during...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers: Tip leads to arrest of Montgomery stabbing suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Montgomery stabbing incident, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Shermirror Jones, 37, in Montgomery on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree domestic violence.
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts Halloween Spooktacular
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of cars filled with trick-or-treaters lined up at Garrett Coliseum Monday evening for the 23rd Halloween Spooktacular. “This is an event the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts every year,” said Capt. Wesley Richerson. Forty-eight clubs and organizations decorated tables and gave out candy....
WSFA
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
WSFA
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding more light on the moments surrounding a Prattville shooting that ultimately claimed the life of an 18-year-old man over the weekend. Vanshun Moseley was shot multiple times on Oct. 25 with at least two witnesses present, according to filings. He later died...
thebamabuzz.com
Largest no-kill dog rescue in America opens near Montgomery, saving 5000 dogs a year
Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue organization in the United States, opened its new Southeast regional facility in Shorter, Alabama on October 29th. Formerly home to a greyhound training facility, the new 100-acre location in Macon County will eventually save 5,000 dogs annually. The regional rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs will take in canines from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army Looking for Volunteers
The Salvation Army in Montgomery is looking for volunteers this Christmas season to fill a variety of needs. Volunteer information meetings are being held for people interested with helping in these areas: bell ringers, gift distribution, stocking filling, angel tree hosting and toy/food drives. The one-hour meetings will be held...
elmoreautauganews.com
Governor, Alabama State Department of Education Launch 3rd Annual Thank Alabama Teachers Month
Monthlong observance in which communities, businesses and individuals are asked to show appreciation for K-12 teachers statewide highlighted by a teacher giveaway in partnership with Nick’s Kids Foundation. MONTGOMERY (Nov. 1, 2022) — Governor Kay Ivey, alongside State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey from the Alabama State...
WSFA
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
WSFA
Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in Montgomery identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed Friday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police say they located a 2015 Nissan Altima whose driver was...
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
Comments / 0