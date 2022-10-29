How can Barkley make that analysis so early in the season I don't agree with him good shooters will always be able to put a ball through the hoop and they even have dry spells
Stop Babying that young man, anyone whom has suffered that type of injury or something worse, knows you NEVER regain the tools you had b4 said in jury. You clowns try to make his injuries appear to be nothing more than a splinter or stumped toe. You were sliced open like a cantaloupe & stitched back together but nothing is wrong - Child Please - Go Chuck
Best 🙏🏾☝️🏾in God. Can't himself. Best what do, Stephen‘s Mom is Right 💯. Please kneel and must Pray in God Best Today, Please Red on Bible holy I agree with his mom‘s right very beautiful right 💯 Please do not worry about another NBA team not helping him with Ball He will lose to the Good Warriors team and work very hard for the fours championship. Best stay with Warriors best much best But I know whether The Lakers will happen or not. I like warriors much best to improve Idea Expmxter Former Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis ignored God He has never prayed to God the Las Vegas Raiders don't help the money to the team stay fail again. He doesn't understand in Bible of God. I was ex failed to new house or car or everything I prayed much my improve much best I got a new car and get a new house. I prayed Please help me for much owed my some billed I paid all my bills. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾☝️🏾☝️🏾☝️🏾☝️🏾☝️🏾👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽💯💯. Thankfully God Bless Klay Thompson Please listen to his mom help to explain to him soon. 👍🏽💯☝️🏾☝️🏾☝️🏾☝️🏾🙏🏾
Comments / 33