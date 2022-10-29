Read full article on original website
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Hudson Valley Park Listed In Unsavory Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that may spell trouble for the future of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
New York City Learns About ‘Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot’
An "under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot" is helping others discover "the beauty of upstate New York." A recent New York Post article highlighted a town in the Upper Hudson Valley. Germantown, New York Called An Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot. Germantown is an under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot, according to the New York...
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh
Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums, but state of the art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
Is This Crystal The “Oldest Piece Of Rhinebeck History?”
More than ever, the idea of healing crystals is being understood by many. While some may consider this to be a trend, it is also a lifestyle for many. Holistic health and alternative medicine is ever increasing with their popularity. New Age practices and beliefs have also become popular. How...
Enjoy Hudson Valley Made Hard Cider Thousands of Feet in The Air
Have you ever enjoyed a locally made adult beverage thousands of feet in the air? If your answer was no, well your time has come! Angry Orchard hard cider has headed to the top of New York City with its latest installment. Angry Orchard in Walden shared phenomenal news earlier...
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round
I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
Why Is Orange County New York Lighting Up All Green?
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Woodstock’s Curved Space Hits Market! Ever See Anything Like This?
Woodstock, New York is not just the name of a music festival or a small town tucked away in the Hudson Valley. Woodstock is a spirit, a feeling and an inspiration. Artists from around the world have gravitated to this destination to see if some of that creative magic is still in the air, and it is.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
