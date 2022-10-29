ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Citrus County Chronicle

Kreider's overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Ducks overcome Karlsson's hat trick, beat Sharks 6-5 in SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson...
ANAHEIM, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Kane, McDavid combine for 5 goals, Oilers beat Predators 7-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday night. Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0), who...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night. Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time....
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool," Ritchie said. "The crowd was...
Citrus County Chronicle

Suns win 5th straight behind Johnson, beat Wolves 116-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall in another strong outing for the former reserve...
PHOENIX, AZ

