Sunrise, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night. Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time....
SEATTLE, WA
Kane, McDavid combine for 5 goals, Oilers beat Predators 7-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday night. Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0), who...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rangers edge Flyers 1-0 on Kreider's OT goal

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Suns win 5th straight behind Johnson, beat Wolves 116-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall in another strong outing for the former reserve...
PHOENIX, AZ

