SPOKANE, Wash. – The end of Washington’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential “triple-demic” as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are again strained this year, with beds filling up and putting pressure on healthcare workers. And all this comes amid a nationwide medical staff shortage. Travel nurses are medical staff who work temporary positions in areas where need is high, often work through travel nursing agency. Nurses will be paid through the agency, which is paid by the hospital, often resulting in higher pay overall. It’s one way to help with nurse shortages, ensuring staff is sent where the need is greatest, but it is a costly solution. As CARE funding ended, hospitals were left scrambling in 2022. A common motto heard is they’re “trying to do more with less.” That also means moving away from paying high prices for travel nurses and going back to full-time employees. Heading into winter, hospital systems like MultiCare are already seeing a rise in ER visits. “All the ERs in the area are very, very busy right now,” said Greg Repetti, the President of MultiCare Inland NW. Area hospitals are having to “divert,” shutting down ambulances for an hour at a time, to allow ERs to catch up. Providence wrote in a statement, “Providence is continuing to face a difficult staffing situation across our hospitals and clinics and we are doing the best we can. We are seeing a slight increase in admissions due to flu but so far, the increase is manageable.” Repetti said that when times were tough, they relied on travel nurses to help ease the way. “Pre-COVID, Valley hospital had zero traveling nurses and really only had one or two nurse openings,” he said. “Today we have 20 travelers at Valley, and we have probably 25 or 30 open positions that we would hire in tomorrow if we had the qualified staff. Deaconess, we’re 60 or 70 open nursing positions.” The problem is, hospitals simply can’t afford it anymore. “We don’t have that funding anymore, so we are trying to figure it out,” he explained. “Hospital systems across the country are losing money, and in the state of Washington, for example, we haven’t had an increase in Medicaid rates in over 20 years. So, if you look at that, we’re still trying to take care of those patients. It makes it really hard.” Local hospitals are already cutting travel nurses to cut costs. “We had travelers in the number about 150, we’re down under 100 now,” he said. But Repetti states the need will never go away. “That’s an expensive solution set, and we don’t see an end in sight for that.” Repetti also warns wait times might be longer going into flu season. To help ease the burden on hospitals, it’s highly encouraged to only go to the ER when necessary, and to protect yourself by getting vaccinated.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO