Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The order will be in effect for two weeks.
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, has emphasized in his reelection campaign his efforts to ease inflation’s burdens on families and fight crime while touting first-term triumphs in health care affordability, public education funding and climate policy. Crime, drugs, inflation and underperforming schools are the chief talking points for his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and successful entrepreneur. Ganahl is targeting women voters with a “#MadMom” campaign and vows to shrink government, eliminate income taxes and ask voters what to do about abortion rights. Once a swing state, Colorado has shifted to blue over the past decade and Ganahl is trying to become its first Republican governor since 2007.
GOP’s Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Lansing-area race against Republican Tom Barrett. The endorsement is the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed party lines to campaign for a Democrat and comes as she considers a run for president in 2024. Cheney said during Tuesday’s event that for “the survival of our republic” people must “look beyond partisan politics.” The 7th District race between Barrett and Slotkin is considered a toss-up and could impact which party controls Congress.
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee. He’s been a critical care doctor urging the Republican to do more about the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s the Democrat facing Lee in a reelection contest. Lee has ridden consistently strong polls in a state that favors the GOP and has ignored Martin’s challenge. Lee sidestepped a Republican primary challenge with support for time-tested conservative issues, including a permitless handgun carry law and expansive abortion restrictions. Martin has criticized Lee’s signing of an abortion ban, decision against Medicaid expansion and his school choice initiatives. Tennessee hasn’t had a Democratic governor in more than a decade.
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
Hoopa Valley tribe sues over water contracts in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley tribe alleges in a lawsuit that the Biden administration is failing to collect money from farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe has a reservation in northwest California. Its lawsuit filed Monday focuses on money it says is owed for mitigation work along the Trinity River. The river is a major source of water for the Central Valley Project, a vast system of dams and canals that transports water south to farmers. The suit says the contractors that rely on that water owe at least $340 million for habitat restoration.
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s scheduled “souls to the polls” events include a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they can vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year’s midterm elections.
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. The prehistoric lakebed has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, as well as a backdrop for famous movie scenes and destination for selfie-seeking tourists. Concerns are mounting about the future of the treeless expanse of salt crystals and yet another study has been launched as researchers try to pinpoint the cause and solution. They know a century of mining a potassium-based salt called potash has played a role and are also trying to assess how racing, tourism and climate change factor in.
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. – The end of Washington’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential “triple-demic” as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are again strained this year, with beds filling up and putting pressure on healthcare workers. And all this comes amid a nationwide medical staff shortage. Travel nurses are medical staff who work temporary positions in areas where need is high, often work through travel nursing agency. Nurses will be paid through the agency, which is paid by the hospital, often resulting in higher pay overall. It’s one way to help with nurse shortages, ensuring staff is sent where the need is greatest, but it is a costly solution. As CARE funding ended, hospitals were left scrambling in 2022. A common motto heard is they’re “trying to do more with less.” That also means moving away from paying high prices for travel nurses and going back to full-time employees. Heading into winter, hospital systems like MultiCare are already seeing a rise in ER visits. “All the ERs in the area are very, very busy right now,” said Greg Repetti, the President of MultiCare Inland NW. Area hospitals are having to “divert,” shutting down ambulances for an hour at a time, to allow ERs to catch up. Providence wrote in a statement, “Providence is continuing to face a difficult staffing situation across our hospitals and clinics and we are doing the best we can. We are seeing a slight increase in admissions due to flu but so far, the increase is manageable.” Repetti said that when times were tough, they relied on travel nurses to help ease the way. “Pre-COVID, Valley hospital had zero traveling nurses and really only had one or two nurse openings,” he said. “Today we have 20 travelers at Valley, and we have probably 25 or 30 open positions that we would hire in tomorrow if we had the qualified staff. Deaconess, we’re 60 or 70 open nursing positions.” The problem is, hospitals simply can’t afford it anymore. “We don’t have that funding anymore, so we are trying to figure it out,” he explained. “Hospital systems across the country are losing money, and in the state of Washington, for example, we haven’t had an increase in Medicaid rates in over 20 years. So, if you look at that, we’re still trying to take care of those patients. It makes it really hard.” Local hospitals are already cutting travel nurses to cut costs. “We had travelers in the number about 150, we’re down under 100 now,” he said. But Repetti states the need will never go away. “That’s an expensive solution set, and we don’t see an end in sight for that.” Repetti also warns wait times might be longer going into flu season. To help ease the burden on hospitals, it’s highly encouraged to only go to the ER when necessary, and to protect yourself by getting vaccinated.
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars. “I-90 is used by so many...
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles to 21. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed back on that. Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican and Latino holiday that celebrates the lives of deceased loved ones.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911. The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop and remained in jail on Sunday without bail. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. The adult victims were allegedly pistol-whipped when the suspects demanded money from them.
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
