Morristown, NJ

NJ.com

Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation

Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You

There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container

A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

