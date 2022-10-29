Read full article on original website
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Photos: Heidi Klum, other stars show off costumes at 2022 Halloween bash Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation
Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
Man Who Killed Morristown Mom For $11M Fortune Gets Prison Time
A 25-year-old man who killed his mom and hid her body in the family's North Jersey home in an effort to expedite his inheritance of her $11 million savings has been sentenced to prison. Jared Eng was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January...
Bon Jovi Guest Stars At Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser In Ocean County
TOMS RIVER – A fiery competition between almost a dozen first responder teams left crowds of people licking their lips as taste-testers in JBJ Soul Kitchen’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off. Guests began lining up outside the fence of the Hooper Avenue location as early as 9 a.m. and...
Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany
A private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation.Morristown Minute. Morris County Police Announce the Arrest of David C. Knestrick, 47, in Connection with a Stabbing in Parsippany at the Chiller Theater Expo.
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You
There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
Was This Hunterdon County School Board Candidate's Halloween Costume About Pelosi? He Says No
A Hunterdon County school board candidate who is running unopposed appeared on Twitter donning a costume he wore to a Halloween event — a shirt that said, “where is Nancy?” accompanied by a skeleton and his wife in a zombie suit, NJ.com reports. “These people walk among...
Police officers fired at from rooftop in Newark, NJ, reports say
NEWARK —Two police officers were injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire in the city's South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement told NBC 4 New York that officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot at from above.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Animal Lovers It’s a Fantastic Day Trip to Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, NJ
We are always searching for fantastic day trips for us to enjoy and it's even better if we can find a fun getaway right here in the Garden State. We came across one that's a short ride from the Jersey Shore and I think you and your family will enjoy it.
Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container
A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
NJ manhunt for gunman who shot 2 cops at close range in Newark
NEWARK — Two city police officers were in stable condition after being shot at close range by a man who remained at large Tuesday night. The suspect was identified Tuesday night as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Police said they were unable to find him in the building and he remained at large.
