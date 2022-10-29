Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency
Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman could join Mets staff if not retained by ownership
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make on superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but they must figure out the future of general manager Brian Cashman first and foremost. Cashman’s contract expired this season, and with expectations, he will be retained, free agency will only start once that is guaranteed for the Yankees.
Ex-MVP begs Aaron Judge to leave the Yankees: ‘The place is a dump and the fans are awful’
This won’t sit well with New York Yankees fans. Former American League MVP Jose Canseco was busy Tuesday on Twitter, literally begging outfielder Aaron Judge to bolt the Bronx as a free agent. Run run don’t walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is...
Chris Sale Makes Notable Red Sox Contract Decision Before MLB Offseason
Chris Sale will remain under contract with the Red Sox, an unsurprising yet notable development as Boston prepares for a crucial offseason. Sale can opt out of the final two years of his current deal after the World Series, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier the left-handed pitcher has informed the organization he does not intend to exercise the opt-out.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Xander Bogaerts’ credit to Rafael Devers for Gold Glove nod puts more pressure on Red Sox
On November 1, Xander Bogaerts has a very strong chance of winning the first Gold Glove of his 10-year career. The Boston Red Sox shortstop is coming off the best defensive season of his career by far. Over 146 games, he was a plus-defender in Defensive Runs Saved and +5 Outs Above Average. He also made more put-outs, assists, and double plays than his Gold Glove competition, Jeremy Peña and Carlos Correa.
Astros’ Justin Verlander Explains Why He Flipped Off Phillies Fans
Upon arriving in Philadelphia on Monday, Verlander exchanged some, let’s say, pleasantries with the locals.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Pedro Martinez Names Red Sox Pitchers He Plans To Work With In Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox will have no shortage of elite coaching talent this winter. The pandemic has hindered access to players over the last few years, but Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez appears poised to return to spring training after a brief hiatus, as a special instructor, a role he's assumed in the past.
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
James Paxton’s 2-year, $26M option a tough roster decision for Red Sox
One of the first decisions the Red Sox will make this offseason will be a unique and complicated one. With the end of the World Series just days away, the team’s call on James Paxton’s unusual club option looms large. Here’s a quick refresher: When the Red Sox...
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
World Series weather forecast: Phillies vs. Astros Game 3 could be impacted by rain at Citizens Bank Park
The 2022 World Series is scheduled to resume with Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Philadelphia. The two clubs split Games 1 and 2 at Houston's Minute Maid Park and now the series, which has become a best-of-five, shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Here's how to watch Game 3.
The Moonshot: Counting the Astros Ls and the Phillies celebrations
Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme gives Phillies fans more reason to cheer in Game 3 of World Series
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit the last of the team's record-tying five home runs Tuesday night in their 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Hours earlier, Hoskins' wife, Jayme, was apparently buying a round of drinks for some lucky Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
