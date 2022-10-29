ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kentuckytoday.com

Lexington CDE awarded $40 million for low-income communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Community Ventures, a Lexington-based Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $40 million in New Market Tax Credits by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. A nine-time recipient and the sole Kentucky-based awardee, Community Ventures was one of 107 CDEs headquartered...
kentuckytoday.com

Lexington police officer, recruit face DUI charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – An off-duty Lexington Police officer and a Lexington police recruit have been arrested and charged with DUI after both were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles and arrested over the weekend. According to the Lexington Police public information office, on Sunday at 12:45...
