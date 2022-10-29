ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
ringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases

Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
ringsidenews.com

Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW

Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella

The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars

WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
ComicBook

Here's How the Karl Anderson/New Japan/WWE Crown Jewel Situation Was Resolved

The scheduling conflict involving Karl Anderson, WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has been resolved for this coming weekend. For those who missed it, here are the highlights — Karl Anderson (and Luke Gallows) signed a new WWE contract and arrived on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10 despite still being the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan. Instead of having him stripped of the title, it was reported that Anderson and Gallows would continue to appear at New Japan events up through Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January. But even though he was booked to defend the title at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka on Saturday, Anderson was still announced for a six-man tag match at WWE's Crown Jewel in Riyadh. Anderson rejected the New Japan booking on social media while NJPW officials continued to insist the match would go on as planned. All the while, insider reports indicated WWE and New Japan were on amicable terms over the situation and that Anderson's Twitter behavior was merely a work.
wrestletalk.com

Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance

El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique

Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
wrestlinginc.com

World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast

With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason

Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel

A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
nodq.com

Braun Strowman says only Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant can compare to his match against Omos

Braun Strowman wrote a message on Instagram to promote his match against Omos at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE and he brought up Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant…. “A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old fuck and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our family our history and the way the whole fucking world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what you don. Not one mother fucker can stop you.”

