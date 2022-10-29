ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom, PA

Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach

After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA
🍖 November 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

It’s been quiet this past month, though signs of life at yet-to-open restaurants mean there are more tasty treats coming our way. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh food openings, changes and closures. 👋 Welcome!. 🥩 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has landed: the fancy eatery now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?

The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
