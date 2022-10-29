Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear often
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
Meet Shadow: The tee-retrieving black Labrador blazing across the turf at Freedom football games
The Freedom High School football team is ranked No. 1 in the lehighvalleylive.com Top 10 and carries an 8-2 record into Friday night’s PIAA subregional playoff game against Hazleton. The Patriots’ success is the product of a hard-working group of players, many of whom are headed to play in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
WPIAL purchases building with plans to relocate league office
You might say the WPIAL is transferring offices. The league plans to move into a newly purchased building on Swallow Hill Road in Scott Township that’s about 6 miles south of the Green Tree office space the WPIAL has called home for more than 20 years. The cost was...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
theincline.com
🍖 November 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
It’s been quiet this past month, though signs of life at yet-to-open restaurants mean there are more tasty treats coming our way. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh food openings, changes and closures. 👋 Welcome!. 🥩 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has landed: the fancy eatery now...
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?
The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI-TV reporter tapped as spokesperson for Westmoreland County district attorney
WPXI-TV reporter Melanie Gillespie Jones will leave her post at the Pittsburgh television station to become the spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Jones, 34, of Somerset County is the station’s Westmoreland County Bureau chief and will begin work with the county Nov. 14. “Melanie will launch...
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion
A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
