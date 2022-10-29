PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Zoe Howard, a Magoffin County native and local musician, debuted her first music video at the Mountain Arts Center on Tuesday evening. Zoe Howard and Yellowline formed in 2020 and soon after released their first EP. Now, two years later and after several delays, the band released its first music video with the help of a local business, Stevens Media Services, as well as UPIKE Film & Media Arts students and staff.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO