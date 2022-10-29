ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wklw.com

Updated Area Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times

Today is Monday, October 31st or better known as Halloween. Johnson Co and surrounding counties will be holding their Trick-or-Treat for kids. The following is an UPDATED list of dates and times for area Trick-or-Treat:. Floyd Co Monday, Oct 31 6 – 8 p.m. (includes Prestonsburg) Knott Co Monday,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia headquartered in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local leaders and community members gathered for the Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization’s new headquarters. The focus of the organization is ensuring all children living in rural places achieve success. One of the speakers at the...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Magoffin County musician debuts first music video

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Zoe Howard, a Magoffin County native and local musician, debuted her first music video at the Mountain Arts Center on Tuesday evening. Zoe Howard and Yellowline formed in 2020 and soon after released their first EP. Now, two years later and after several delays, the band released its first music video with the help of a local business, Stevens Media Services, as well as UPIKE Film & Media Arts students and staff.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance received a large donation Tuesday to go toward building a new home for a flood survivor. The Eastman Corporation from Kingsport, Tenn. donated $50,000 to help build the new home in Eastern Kentucky. HDA officials said that since the organization receives no...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Stray showers tomorrow followed by toasty temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch another weak system make a run at the region for the day on Wednesday. We might see a little bit of rain in some spots, but unfortunately not enough of it. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We continue to watch clouds on the increase...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

LIHEAP application opens November 7th across the state

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application opens on November 7th and closes on December 16th. As cooler temperatures approach families begin thinking about warming their home. Executive Director of LKLP community action agency, Ricky Baker said LIHEAP could help many people in the region.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Dreary conditions linger one more day before sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know it seems like forever since we’ve seen the sunshine, but it looks like we’re going to see it sooner rather than later in the coming days. Hang in there!. Today and Tonight. The stalled out front that continues to keep our skies...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

State volleyball quarterfinals set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three mountain teams competed for one of two spots in the state volleyball quarterfinals. Whitley County won the program’s first state tournament match in a 3-1 finish over Wolfe County. All “A” state champion Paintsville fell in three sets to Notre Dame Academy.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

