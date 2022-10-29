ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Coyotes’ playoff hopes ousted by Penguins, fall 45-24

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, O.H. (USD) – Youngstown State racked up 451 yards of offense and scored on all six of its first-half possessions in a 45-24 win against South Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Penguin running back Jaleel McLaughlin, the nation’s leading rusher entering the weekend, carried 19 times for 119 yards and two scores. Mitch Davidson passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Oliver caught two of those scores and totaled 122 yards on seven receptions.

South Dakota redshirt freshman Aidan Bouman made his first collegiate start at quarterback, passed for 254 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. He snuck in from 1 yard out and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Wesley Eliodor in the second half. Eliodor caught four passes for a career-high 70 yards. One of those catches went for 11 yards and setup the Bouman sneak.

It was the second quarter that doomed the Coyotes. After USD kicker Eddie Ogamba booted a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10, Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points. The Penguins drove 90 yards and 75 yards on those first two drives, and used a pair of Coyote fumbles for short scores on the last two. In the blink of an eye, it was 38-10.

Bouman’s passing total was the second highest by South Dakota this season. He completed 17-of-30 throws and connected on a pair of long balls to Eliodor and tight end JJ Galbreath early in the game. He was also sacked five times and turned it over on a 3rd-and-22 play near midfield that led to Youngstown State’s final score of the first half.

Galbreath led South Dakota with 71 yards on three catches that included some nifty moves with the football. Travis Theis ran 12 times for 56 yards including a 15-yard touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7. But add the sacks in and South Dakota was outgained 200-56 on the ground.

South Dakota (2-6, 1-4 MVFC) fell to 0-6 all-time at Stambaugh Stadum and saw its chance for back-to-back playoff appearances end. Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2) has won three in a row. The Coyotes host Missouri State in a 1 p.m. kick in Vermillion next weekend.

