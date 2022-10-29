Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
KENS 5
Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon
SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
KENS 5
'Are you seeing this? Is this real?' | From a path to stardom to misconduct allegations, inside the startling end of Josh Primo's Spurs career
SAN ANTONIO — Most everyone who went to the AT&T Center on Friday was expecting a notable night and hoping for a good game, and they got both, but they were also at the epicenter of shocking news that reverberated throughout the NBA. DeMar DeRozan was back in town...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
The Russell Westbrook conundrum: Go with your head, or your heart?
On Sunday night, a night where originally the biggest news was the retirement of the great George Mikan’s no. 99 jersey, Los Angeles Lakers fans were blessed with ‘mana from heaven’ in the form of the first win of the season for the squad. It was beautiful....
This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
KENS 5
Spurs 107, Timberwolves 98: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-98. The Spurs are 2-1 against the Wolves this season. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 23 points off the bench. Tre Jones finished with 10 points, and Keita Bates-Diop recorded 18 points.
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Bears-Ravens blockbuster trade
Just a few days ago, Chicago Bears veteran linebacker Roquan Smith got emotional at a press conference when he learned that well-respected teammate Robert Quinn was being traded to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Smith is the one being traded from the team. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of...
Chase Claypool is ready to be a 'playmaker' for Bears
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool, acquired from the Steelers in a trade Tuesday, believes he can be a playmaker for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
Lakers crack the Russell Westbrook code in season’s first win
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves as the last team in the NBA looking for a win coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Miami Heat, the rest of the NBA teams now look at Lakers’ matchups not wanting to be the first team to get the Lake Show off the snide.
New commish already working his magic for the Big 12 — and for BYU
When BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida enter the Big 12, they’ll do so with a pot of gold created by deal-making Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark
