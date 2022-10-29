Read full article on original website
Bonesville
Pirates land coveted Spartanburg quarterback
Raheim Jeter realized a dream come true October 22nd when he accepted a scholarship offer to play major college football at East Carolina. “I can remember me and my brother getting up early in the morning to watch the (ESPN) SportsCenter Top 10 (plays), or when the polls were released every week,” the Spartanburg, SC, quarterback said. “College football at the Division I level has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”
2022-23 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions
The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.
Johnson City Press
Bucs getting ready for exhibition opener
The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another team. ETSU plays host to Limestone University in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tipoff time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from the Science Hill High School home football playoff game.
Collegiate Times
Virginia Tech men's basketball rotation overview
Virginia Tech men’s basketball is set to tip off the 2022-23 season as they host Delaware State on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Let’s take a look at the projected rotation for the head coach Mike Young’s squad. Starters. #3, Sean Pedulla, guard, sophomore. After playing his...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Johnson City Press
Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
Johnson City Press
Winner Bell, aggressive Chastain make title race
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach. Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing some...
Johnson City Press
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which support...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 2
Nov. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Johnson City Press
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
WSLS
Ferrum College President announces resignation
FERRUM, Va. – The President of Ferrum College, Dr. David Johns, has announced his resignation. On Tuesday, Dr. David Johns, the current President of Ferrum College, said he would be resigning as president effective Nov. 7. “I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and...
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
Johnson City Press
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night’s Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill High School was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill’s large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
