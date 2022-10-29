ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Alpha Invitational expands field for second year

KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit. The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU's Watts SoCon cross country coach of the year

East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina. ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2022 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic bracket released

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twenty teams from five different states will descend upon Greeneville, Tennessee for the 2022 edition of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, tournament officials announced on Sunday. Six area schools – Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville, South Greene, West Greene, Elizabethton and North Greene – will compete in the long-standing showcase come December. This […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia

Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

D-B, Hampton moved down in latest AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Two local teams slipped in the AP Tennessee prep football rankings after suffering losses last Friday. After falling to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A. Hampton fell from first place to No. 3 in Class 2A after the Bulldogs narrowly lost to […]
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which support...
Johnson City Press

Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone

As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Johnson City Press

Former NASCAR Cup Series veteran Potter dead at 73

Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 2

Nov. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee, Ohio St. tied at No. 2; Georgia next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the AP’s top two teams and third straight involving South- eastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Vols have ever played in a 1 vs. 2 game in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Johnson City Press

Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate

Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year it once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Briefs: City parks and recreation holding Fortnite tournament

Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fun-filled evening of fort building – both physically and electronically – at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5 and include two types of fort building.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Long-time local radio broadcaster Andy Glass passes away

A man whose voice and long-time commitment to the airwaves of local radio here in the High Country has passed away. Andy Lane, known on-air as Andy Glass, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20th at the age of 65. Glass worked for many years at the group of radio stations based in Boone, and also stations based in Mountain City, Tennessee.
BOONE, NC

