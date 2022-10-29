Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Alpha Invitational expands field for second year
KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit. The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
Johnson City Press
Defending champion Lady Warriors sweep Titans in Region 1D opener
NICKELSVILLE — Chilhowie had a strong season last year on the way to claiming the Region 1D volleyball championship. This year has been a little tougher for the Lady Warriors, but coach Laura Robinson could not convince anyone of that Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: How far will area football teams go in postseason?
It’s a new season with new hopes, and last year’s playoff runs from Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland serve as a reminder it can be done for Northeast Tennessee teams. But which team will make the deepest postseason penetration this year?
High School Standouts: Abingdon’s Jessee is rewriting Falcon history
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Watts SoCon cross country coach of the year
East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina. ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an...
2022 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic bracket released
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twenty teams from five different states will descend upon Greeneville, Tennessee for the 2022 edition of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, tournament officials announced on Sunday. Six area schools – Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville, South Greene, West Greene, Elizabethton and North Greene – will compete in the long-standing showcase come December. This […]
Kingsport Times-News
Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia
Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
D-B, Hampton moved down in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Two local teams slipped in the AP Tennessee prep football rankings after suffering losses last Friday. After falling to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A. Hampton fell from first place to No. 3 in Class 2A after the Bulldogs narrowly lost to […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which support...
wcyb.com
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band won big at recent invitational in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced Monday that they recently swept every category winning 1st place at the Battle Marching Invitational in Bristol, Virginia, in the class 4A Category. The Band won first place for drum major, color guard, percussion, marching and visual,...
Johnson City Press
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Johnson City Press
Former NASCAR Cup Series veteran Potter dead at 73
Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 2
Nov. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee, Ohio St. tied at No. 2; Georgia next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the AP’s top two teams and third straight involving South- eastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Vols have ever played in a 1 vs. 2 game in the regular season.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate
Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year it once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
Johnson City Press
Briefs: City parks and recreation holding Fortnite tournament
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fun-filled evening of fort building – both physically and electronically – at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5 and include two types of fort building.
Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
wataugaonline.com
Long-time local radio broadcaster Andy Glass passes away
A man whose voice and long-time commitment to the airwaves of local radio here in the High Country has passed away. Andy Lane, known on-air as Andy Glass, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20th at the age of 65. Glass worked for many years at the group of radio stations based in Boone, and also stations based in Mountain City, Tennessee.
