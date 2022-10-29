Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State releases 2022-23 indoor track and field schedule
BOZEMAN — A home-heavy schedule and two trips to The Podium highlight the Montana State track and field team’s indoor schedule, which was released by the program on Tuesday. The Bobcats will host four home meets in Worthington Arena and will make two road trips to The Podium...
406mtsports.com
Montana State men honor former coach Mick Durham, beat MSU Billings in tight exhibition
BOZEMAN — Montana State began its 2022-23 men's basketball campaign with an ugly 56-49 exhibition win against Montana State University Billings on Sunday at Worthington Arena. From ball control issues (12 turnovers) to shooting woes (32.8% overall, 16% on 3-pointers), the Bobcats’ first action of the season left a...
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Rylan Ortt, Coy Steel return; Montana State looks ahead to Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — After missing the first eight weeks of the season, strong safety Rylan Ortt has been reinstated and cleared to play by the NCAA, Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen said Monday. Ortt, who was listed as MSU’s starting strong safety coming out of spring ball, was...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
NBCMontana
More than 4,000 customers without power in Flathead Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 4,000 customers are without power in Flathead Valley this morning. Flathead Electric's outage map confirms there are 83 outages as of 8:30 a.m., with 4,351 people without power. The map shows outages north of Kalispell, west of Columbia Falls and in the Creston area.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon for Montana. Now, for folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news, however, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services); the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are Montana crazy. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to come to Montana and live here. Why though? Maybe because of the beautiful mountain views, hiking, and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people coming here for the views.
Gallatin County Ballot: Gallatin Rest Home Mill Levy
Gallatin County voters are seeing a mill levy question on the ballot asking for $3.9 million to help fund the Gallatin Rest Home, which has not seen an upgrade since the late 90s.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Valley Schools Show Performance Declines in Nation’s Report Card, Yet Outperform National Averages
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NEAP), or the Nation’s Report Card, a U.S. Department of Education testing program, released its first set of comprehensive test results since the beginning of the pandemic on Oct. 24, showing unprecedented setbacks for students across the country. While Montana and Flathead County students performed above the national average, the state and county reflected nationwide learning obstacles, with school districts across the valley reporting lower test scores as compared to pre-pandemic assessments. In the wake of the new data, Flathead Valley districts are focusing on closing learning gaps while addressing the wide array of enduring student needs that emerged during the pandemic.
Community helping family build tiny home in Bigfork
A Bigfork family is in the process of building a tiny home and needs help to winterize exterior portions of the project with winter fast approaching.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Parking controversy in Belgrade neighborhood
On October 17, the Belgrade city council held a meeting to rework the city’s parking code. They said every chair in the room was full.
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
