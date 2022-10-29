Read full article on original website
Post Register
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool," Ritchie said. "The crowd was...
Post Register
Kane, McDavid combine for 5 goals, Oilers beat Predators 7-4
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday night. Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0), who...
Post Register
Rangers edge Flyers 1-0 on Kreider's OT goal
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced...
Post Register
Stars score 4 times in second period, beat Los Angeles 5-2
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz’s second score of the game punctuated a three-goal flurry in 91 seconds and the Dallas Stars used four-goal outburst in the second period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Tuesday night. Hintz’s goal at 10:31 of the second followed scores by...
Post Register
Ducks overcome Karlsson's hat trick, beat Sharks 6-5 in SO
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson...
Post Register
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
Post Register
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Post Register
Nelson leads Isles to 4th straight win, 3-1 over Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with a potential concussion. Anders Lee also scored...
Post Register
Gilgeous-Alexander's 34 help Thunder push win streak to 4
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For a few moments, it seemed like the glory days for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “MVP! MVP!” chants rained down for a Thunder player late in a win, like they often did during the Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook era.
