ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville forces eight turnovers, thumps No. 10 Wake Forest

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjXRN_0irfbFYH00

Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and Louisville’s defense forced eight turnovers as the host Cardinals throttled No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 on Saturday.

Kei’Trel Clark and Quincy Riley returned interceptions for touchdowns, with Clark’s effort a 46-yarder and Riley making it 90 yards on his return on the last play of the third quarter.

Tiyon Evans gained 106 rushing yards with a touchdown for Louisville (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has defeated last year’s ACC title game participants in back-to-back games after a win against Pittsburgh last week.

The Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) led 14-13 at halftime, but turned the ball over five times in the third quarter. That translated to 35 Louisville points and a 48-14 lead.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions, with two of those returned for touchdowns. He completed 20 of 35 throws for 271 yards and a touchdown.

Cunningham was 15-for-23 for 164 yards in the air and he gained another 38 yards on nine carries on the ground.

Riley had two of Louisville’s four interceptions, helping the Cardinals to a three-game winning streak.

Despite scoring so many points on defense and having short fields following Wake Forest turnovers, the Cardinals held a 411-402 advantage in total offense.

The Demon Deacons’ only previous loss this season came in overtime to undefeated Clemson.

Wake Forest wiped out a 13-0 hole in the second quarter, with Justice Ellison scoring on a 3-yard run and Hartman connecting with Jahmal Banks on a 16-yard touchdown play.

Louisville used a game-opening 11-play drive to end up with James Thomas’ 29-yard field goal. He added a 39-yard field goal later in the first quarter.

Cunningham ran in from 1 yard out in the first minute of the second quarter.

Backup quarterback Mitch Griffis of Wake Forest threw a touchdown pass for the only touchdown for either team in the fourth quarter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Junior WR Terrell Anderson happy about NC State offer

This weekend was a great stretch for junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson. Anderson received a call from NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips on Friday and was offered a Wolfpack scholarship. He and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley crushed rival Greensboro Northern Guilford to improve to 10-0 on Friday night. For good measure, Halloween is Anderson’s 17th birthday.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Thieves get 10 guns in robbery at North Carolina store

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store early Monday morning and stole ten handguns. It happened at about 1 a.m., according to the manager of Foothills Firearms. According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He said he thinks that two people […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County District Attorney Race | Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections' District Attorney race are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Castelli Sends ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter To Manning Campaign

It’s not unusual for political candidates to be offended by the advertisements run by their opponents. Republican 6th District congressional candidate Christian Castelli decided to do something about the ads being run by his opponent, Democratic 6th District Congresswoman Kathy Manning. Greensboro attorney Chuck Winfree, on behalf of the...
GREENSBORO, NC
rowancountyweather.com

Long Range Winter Forecast 2022-20223

Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, North Carolina and Rowan County.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy