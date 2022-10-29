Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m.

Specific details of the incident remain unknown at this time. Tune into NewsChannel 3-12 at 6 p.m. for more information.

The story will be updated as more information is confirmed by officials.

